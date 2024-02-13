Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2024 | 17:02
156 Leser
Ilmor Appoints Mary Jo Reinhart as ION Brand Manager for New Electric Outboard

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Ilmor is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mary Jo Reinhart as ION Brand Manager. Coming from Torqeedo, Reinhart brings 13 years of experience working directly in the electric propulsion space. In her new role, Reinhart will be assisting with the rollout and brand of the highly anticipated ION 6, Ilmor's first electric outboard.

"It's an exciting opportunity to join Ilmor and bring the ION brand to fruition," said Mary Jo Reinhart. "Introducing such an exciting new product represents a thrilling challenge. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Ilmor to bring the ION 6 to market and expand ION's product line in the near future."

"We are delighted to welcome Mary Jo Reinhart to the Ilmor family," said Mike Lindberg, Vice President of Marine at Ilmor. "Her passion for innovation and her proven track record in brand management make her the perfect fit for this pivotal role. With the addition of Mary Jo to our team, we are confident that the ION brand will continue to thrive and that the ION 6 will set a new standard for excellence in electric outboard technology."

With the ION 6 heading into production, Reinhart's experience will be instrumental in maximizing the impact of this groundbreaking product. Her innovative approach and dedication to excellence will ensure that the ION 6 meets and exceeds customer expectations, establishing Ilmor's position as a leader in electric marine propulsion. The entire team at Ilmor is excited to welcome Reinhart aboard and looks forward to achieving new heights together in the electric outboard world.

Contact Information

Nicholas Matthews
Ilmor Creative Marketing Specialist
matthewsn@ilmor.com

SOURCE: Ilmor

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
