Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Foundry for AI by Rackspace Launches a Two-step Flight Plan for Copilot for Microsoft 365

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 13, 2024has launched a two-step flight plan for Copilot for Microsoft 365, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered companion that streamlines tasks, boosts productivity, and unlocks new possibilities.



"The FAIR two-step flight plan for Copilot for Microsoft 365 is designed to guide customers through their AI journey with a Readiness Assessment and Pre-Flight Checks to ensure data security and governance, regardless of company size or level of AI readiness," said Srini Koushik, President AI, Technology, and Sustainability, Rackspace Technology. "The AI era has arrived, and with Copilot for Microsoft 365, its gold standard for productivity has been launched."

FAIR Two-step Flight Plan for Microsoft 365 Copilot Adoption

The complimentary Readiness Assessment conducted by Microsoft evaluates the customer's current environment, assesses the organization's readiness to use Copilot for Microsoft 365, and provides tailored recommendations to help the organization move forward with Microsoft 365. After the Readiness Assessment, the customer journey continues with Pre-Flight Checks, in which FAIR experts analyze the output of the assessment and provide tailored recommendations to address their pre-requisite data security, governance, change management and adoption needs for Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Click hereto determine if your organization is AI-ready with the Microsoft 365 Copilot Readiness Assessment.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 - Are You AI Ready? Webinar Recording

Microsoft and FAIR hosted the "Microsoft 365 Copilot - Are You AI Ready?" webinarto prepare organizations for the AI revolution and harness its potential.

What: Discussion between Rackspace Technology and to provide steps to prepare for the AI revolution.

Audience: IT decision-makers and leaders, Microsoft 365 administrators and users, business teams looking to leverage AI for their productivity, and anyone curious about the potential of the Copilot for Microsoft 365.

Why? Gain a comprehensive understanding of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and how it will impact businesses.

Learn: Learn how to navigate every aspect of Copilot for Microsoft 365 implementation and maximize its value with practical tips and strategies for successful deployment and user adoption.

Discover: Receive information on best practices for data governance, security, change management, and extensibility for the Copilot for Microsoft 365 deployment.

