CACI: Employee Profile: Spotlighting Tech Professional and Community Servant Shermane Pressley

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / CACI



Shermane Pressley, Information Security Specialist, was recently selected as a 2024 Black Engineer of the Year awardee in the Outstanding Achievement category.

Shermane Pressley is committed to creating and maintaining a supportive environment where employees of all backgrounds can thrive. As he makes tremendous strides in his career, he bears in mind the power he holds to promote diversity and advance equity at CACI and beyond.

Pressley's professional journey began in 2004 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was introduced to the world of information technology as he conducted duties within the Fort Belvoir Technical Control team. He joined CACI in 2018; today he is an Information Assurance Specialist responsible for developing cybersecurity strategies for new and existing systems.

He left the military in 2009, but his devotion to the Army endures. "I am passionate about being a veteran and helping other veterans," he said. Pressley is an Eagle Leader for Red White & Blue, a non-profit group that focuses on veterans' physical fitness. He also conducts weekly events at his local VFW post and is active with CACI's Veterans Employee Resource Group, most recently joining other members in cleaning the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

Pressley came to CACI with 20 years of experience as a Watch Officer, Information System Security Officer, and Information System Security Engineer. He is now the CACI Information Assurance Lead on the Resource Management Online (RMOnline) project, a web-based application used by multiple Army commands to manage their budget and manpower resources.

He has been instrumental in migrating all RMOnline instances from disparate environments to a consolidated Amazon Web Services infrastructure and now proactively supports multiple teams with their information assurance processes. "It was incredibly rewarding to be asked by others working on CACI-developed applications to assist them in accomplishing Risk Management Framework Authorizations to Operate," he said.

Last year, he earned a "Customer Focus" award at a CACI employee recognition ceremony. This month, he will be honored at the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Conference for his professional work and community service, which includes serving as Vice President of Professional Development for CACI's Black Employees and Allies Network (BEAAN) employee resource group.

As part of his BEAAN duties, Pressley engages with national and local organizations, identifies learning opportunities for employees, and organizes speaker series and panel discussions. A true leader devoted to the success of those around him, he tirelessly works to cultivate a favorable and welcoming environment for more employees by broadening the network and allyship.

"My hope for BEAAN is that it helps to build a community in which employees can associate with and relate to one another more easily. Members are encouraged to ask candid questions and be actively involved so they can receive the tools they need to succeed at CACI and in their professional careers," he said.

As he works to make positive change for his community, Pressley reflects on the shared values that drew him to CACI. "What makes me feel most connected to this company is the progressive culture of growth that most everyone exudes," he said. "It is not your typical dog-eat-dog environment; we want you to grow, be more than you were yesterday, and amplify what's possible for tomorrow."

CACI fosters an accessible, approachable culture where every team member feels supported and valued. Learn about CACI's efforts to empower its workforce through diversity outreach.

ABOUT CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

# # #

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lorraine Corcoran

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

(703) 434-4165, lorraine.corcoran@caci.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CACI on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CACI

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CACI

View the original press release on accesswire.com