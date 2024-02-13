Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.02.2024

WKN: A2JP36 | ISIN: SE0010441584
Tradegate
09.02.24
11:04 Uhr
9,820 Euro
-0,120
-1,21 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
9,6359,73018:02
PR Newswire
13.02.2024 | 17:30
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calliditas Therapeutics: Calliditas provides patent update

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued patent no. 11896719, entitled "New Pharmaceutical Compositions, on January 24, 2024 with validity as of today, February 13, 2024. This is Calliditas' second patent for TARPEYO in the United States, and provides product protection until 2043.

The patent covers a method of treating IgA nephropathy with a composition that encompasses TARPEYO® (budesonide) delayed release capsules, developed under the name "NEFECON®". Filing for listing in the Orange Book has thus been made.

Calliditas intends to file corresponding patent applications in additional territories around the world, including Europe and China.

"We are delighted with the additional product protection and longer runway until patent expiration with regards to TARPEYO and look forward to successful processes also in other geographies", said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on February 13, 2024 at 17:15 p.m. CET.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3927929/2601842.pdf

Patent PR_ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calliditas-provides-patent-update-302060858.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
