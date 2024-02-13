Hive Energy is in the process of securing approval to deploy 800 MW of electrolysis capacity and 1.1 GW of PV in Spain's Albacete province, as part of a broader plan to install 9 GW of wind and solar power, along with 4 GW of electrolyzers by 2030.From pv magazine Spain UK-based renewable energy developer Hive Energy is partnering with the authorities in the Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha to build a hydrogen hub in the province of Albacete. The Hive H2 Albamed project will produce renewable hydrogen with up to 9 GW of solar and wind energy and 4 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...