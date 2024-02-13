Boxwood Partners, LLC: J. Patrick Galleher of Boxwood Partners to Speak at 2024 IFA Convention

Managing Partner of Leading M&A Advisory Firm to Share Insights on Franchising Growth/Scaling Strategies

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner of Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market M&A advisory firm, was selected to participate in a panel discussion at the 2024 International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Convention, scheduled for February 17-20 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The "Strategies for Scaling or Growing Your Business" breakout session is part of the convention's "Finance Track," targeting financial strategists in franchising. The session will take place on Monday, February 19 from 9-10 a.m. Galleher will be one of five respected industry experts participating in the session, discussing topics addressing financial options for growing a franchise and taking it to the next level, as well as deciding factors between platform, debt, equity, or royalty transactions.

Perspectives from being at the deal table

Boxwood Partners closed an impressive 18 deals in 2023; a momentum that is expected to continue to thrive in 2024 as franchisors seek out the firm's assistance to accomplish sustainable growth.

"This is an exciting time for franchisors and multi-unit operators," Galleher said. "Having advised on multiple successful M&A deals in the franchising sector over the past few years, we've seen firsthand more brands achieve significant growth rates," Galleher said. "This panel discussion at the IFA convention is more relevant than ever. I'm looking forward to offering expert insights into the sector's 's promising trajectory, and how franchisors and multi-unit franchisees can strategically decide on the best resources to grow their brands in a meaningful way."

All-Star Panelist Lineup

Galleher was selected by the IFA as the only non-franchisor on the panel to offer an outside perspective as a trusted advisor in the franchising space. Other panelists are the CEOs and Presidents of successful brands who recently experienced an M&A event across various sectors ranging from fitness and youth sports to pet care and food:

Panelists include:

Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone (Moderator)

J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner, Boxwood Partners

Frank Fiume - Founder/CEO/Chairman of i9 Sports

Tim Vogel - Founder and CEO of Scenthound

Alex Shtein, President of BarBurrito Restaurants.

The IFA was founded in 1960 and serves as a valuable resource for franchisors looking to grow. More than 4,000 members of the industry - from franchisors and franchisees, to supplier partners who serve the franchise community - are expected to attend the 2024 IFA Annual Convention.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

