DON'T NOD: BANISHERS: GHOSTS OF NEW EDEN IS OUT NOW!

Paris, February 13, 2024 - DON'T NOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games and Focus Entertainment are extremely proud to release Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, the narrative Action-RPG where you take on the roles of two skilled ghost hunters and partners facing challenging decisions with profound consequences for both the living and the dead.

Watch the Launch Trailer now and immerse yourself in a compelling and poignant narrative adventure on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"Our new action-RPG is now available, ready to lead our players into a captivating and immersive experience. After the worldwide success of Vampyr, also in collaboration with Focus Entertainment, we are proud to unveil our new original intellectual property that pushes the boundaries of the genre. With spectacular fight mechanics, iconic new characters and breathtaking environments, this game is the result of the remarkable work and exceptional expertise of our talented teams. We have been touched by how enthusiastic it was received by our players and the press " says Oskar Guilbert, CEO of

DON'T NOD.

Life to the living, death to the dead

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is an all-new title crafted by renowned studio DON'T NOD, known for their acclaimed titles such as Life is Strange and Vampyr. Discover New Eden, in 1695, where communities of settlers are plagued by a dreadful curse. As Banishers, step into their lives, investigate the source of evil, unravel chilling mysteries, explore diverse landscapes, and interact with unforgettable characters whose fate lies in your hands.

Antea and Red are trained spirit-hunters, protecting people from lingering specters. But when tragedy strikes and Antea herself becomes a ghost, will you honor your Banisher oath or sacrifice the living in a desperate bid to bring your beloved back?

Face a tragic twist of fate now in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

Exclusive Editions to enhance your Banisher Collection

Discover the Red Echoes Edition containing an old leather-bound journal illustrated with Red's memories, as well as an ink writing set, the game on the platform of your choice, and the downloadable Wanderer Set content!

Also, don't miss the Collector's Edition of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, which includes:

The game on the platform of your choice with the downloadable Wanderer Set for Red

A separable statuette of Red and Antea

The official artbook of the game

A Steelbook®

Two Banishers' signet rings

These versions are exclusive to the Focus Entertainment Store and limited in number.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Epic Games Store. Buy the game, grab its Collector's Edition or the Red Echoes Edition, and sign up as a Focus member or subscribe to the newsletter to get the latest exclusive information and upcoming special offers for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and the entire Focus catalog.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM and JusantTM , as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît GISBERT MORA

Deputy General Manager

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Amaury DUGAST

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

About FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of the European leaders in video game publishing and development. Publisher of strong licenses such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge and SnowRunner, its mission is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates more than 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated turnover of €194.1 million in 2022-2023.

All financial information pertaining to FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT can be found at www.focus-entmt.com.

