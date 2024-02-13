ADR Advanced Disc Replacement Spinal Restoration Center: ADR Spine Announces the Inclusion of Four Surgeons to Its National Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program

ADR Spine Welcomes Elite Physicians to Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / ADR Spine, a leading authority in spinal care and innovation founded by Dr. Todd H. Lanman, proudly announces the addition of four distinguished physicians to the national Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program. This program, known for its commitment to excellence in spine surgery and motion preservation, welcomes Dr. K. Brandon Strenge, Dr. Thomas Schuler, Dr. Ehsan Jazini, and Dr. John Peloza to its roster of top doctors.

Dr. K. Brandon Strenge is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon specializing in minimally invasive spinal surgery and motion-preserving procedures based in Kentucky. He brings deep experience to spine surgery and is dedicated to patient care. Dr. Strenge is recognized for his advancements in spinal health including disc replacement devices and techniques and has served as a principal investigator for several clinical surgery research trials.

Dr. Thomas Schuler, a leading figure in spine surgery, founded the Virginia Spine Institute in 1992. With dual certification in neurosurgery and orthopedic spine surgery, he's recognized among the top 50 spine surgeons in America and chairs the National Spine Health Foundation's Medical Board. Unique in his experience as both a surgeon and a patient, Dr. Schuler has pioneered advanced techniques, including the first three-level cervical disc replacement in the mid-Atlantic.

Dr. Ehsan Jazini, also dually trained in orthopedic spine surgery and neurosurgery and a surgeon at the Virginia Spine Institute, is at the forefront of innovative spine surgery technologies. Among his notable accomplishments, Dr. Jazini performed the world's first disc replacement spine surgery and first minimally invasive laminectomy with the aid of augmented reality.

Dr. John H. Peloza, of Midwest Orthopedic and Spine Specialists, leads in spine surgery innovation, holding 16 patents and conducting over 24 clinical trials, including cervical and lumbar disc replacements. His focus on minimally invasive surgery, regenerative discogenics, and artificial disc technology ensures safe, top-tier spine care. He ranks among America's Top 50 Spine Surgeons.

The ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program is designed to identify and highlight the very best providers of motion preservation and motion restoration spine surgery. These four esteemed physicians embody the program's dedication to excellence, innovation, and patient satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Drs. K. Strenge, Schuler, Jazini, and Peloza to the ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program," said Dr. Todd H. Lanman, Founder of ADR Spine. "Their expertise and commitment to advancing spinal care align perfectly with our mission to reduce pain and preserve spinal motion in our patients."

New members who meet the rigorous requirements and complete the onboarding process are inducted into the program every quarter. Dr. Jason M. Cuéllar, who worked closely with Dr. Lanman in Los Angeles before establishing a spine surgery practice in Palm Beach, Florida, was the first surgeon accepted into the Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program last summer.

