JCDecaux launches the first global airport programmatic DOOH offer

Paris, February 13th, 2024 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the launch of the first global airport programmatic DOOH offer, a first-of-its-kind solution that empowers brands and agencies to execute targeted, dynamic and contextualised advertising campaigns effortlessly across JCDecaux's programmatic-enabled airports through the VIOOH SSP (Supply Side Platform) and more than 30 DSPs (Demand Side Platform), including Displayce where it's already available.

The sheer scale of this programmatic offer provides brands and agencies access to more than 70 million monthly passengers and over 2 billion impressions across a network of over 3,000 screens operated by JCDecaux in major airports worldwide, including 15 of the busiest ones as a start (in the US in Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Miami, in Europe in London Heathrow, Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle, Frankfurt, Lisbon, Paris-Orly, Milan-Malpensa, Brussels and Milan-Linate, as well as in Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and Macau)1.

With this unique solution developed by the International Programmatic Council (IPC) at JCDecaux, advertisers gain maximum brand exposure on a global scale thanks to unprecedented access to highly sought-after audiences in a premium environment, while guaranteeing brands transparency and a safe environment in the delivery of their campaigns. This vast reach, combined with JCDecaux's innovative technology, allows advertisers to engage with their target audiences at critical touchpoints throughout their journey, from departure to arrival, with the right message at the right place and at the right time.

With decades of experience in the outdoor advertising industry, JCDecaux is renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and creativity. The new international programmatic offer reinforces its leading position in the industry, highlighting a commitment to creating better advertising campaigns that are more accessible, flexible, and impactful.

This product is an ongoing development, with a dedicated focus on continuous improvement. In the coming months, JCDecaux plans to introduce new features such as airport data targeting, further enhancing the product's capabilities and providing advertisers with even more powerful tools for their campaigns.

A video showcasing the offer can be found at this link: Video

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are thrilled to unveil the first global programmatic DOOH offer in airports including 15 of the busiest ones as a start, a game-changing solution for advertisers seeking seamless campaign execution. In a period of major changes within the digital ecosystem, this pioneering offering guarantees high-performance contextualised campaigns and marks a significant milestone in the outdoor advertising industry, enabling brands and agencies to tap into the immense potential of programmatic advertising in the airport environment."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,200 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A-), MSCI (AA), Sustainalytics (13.5), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 - albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 - remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

1 airports ranked according to average passenger traffic in each geographic aera, from busiest to least busy