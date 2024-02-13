Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Announces New Managing Principal to Support Growth in Orange County

Christopher Haight promoted to General Manager of Orange County office

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) is pleased to announce the promotion of Christopher Haight, PE, SE, to General Manager of the Orange County office in Newport Beach.





Christopher Haight, PE, SE

Christopher Haight promoted to General Manager of Coffman Engineers' Orange County office.





Christopher joined Coffman in 2017 when Hope-Amundson, Inc. joined the company. Since that time, as the Operations Manager of the Orange County office, Christopher has grown the office from a staff of four structural engineers to 17 multidiscipline engineering professionals and support staff. A structural engineer by trade, Christopher has over 27 years of experience designing and managing various projects throughout California. As the Managing Principal, he will continue to grow the office, adding staff to the existing structural, mechanical, and fire protection engineering groups while expanding into additional disciplines.

The leadership transition coincides with Coffman's recent growth in Southern California and Coffman's strategy to develop leaders to support the expansion of office locations. Christopher will continue to manage daily operations, maintain responsive services, and implement a broader business strategy for the Orange County area.

"Christopher has exemplified what it takes to lead an office within Coffman, and we're excited to recognize his contributions and support the continued growth of the Orange County office," said Scott Twele, PE, Southwest Regional Manager.

"I'm proud of the team we have in Orange County and the client relationships we've developed," said Haight. "Growing together has been part of our focus here and the effort is evident. I'm excited to see what the future will bring."

Coffman's Orange County office offers multidiscipline engineering services, including structural, mechanical, commissioning, and fire protection. Notable projects include the UC Riverside Plant Growth Environments Facility, Cuesta College Campus Center, Timmons Subaru Car Dealership, Norris Elementary School, and Silvergate Rancho Bernardo Senior Living Facility.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 780 employees in 21 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. This year, Coffman is celebrating 45 years in business. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

###

For more information about this topic, please call Jillian Walke at 818.285.2650 or email jillian.walke@coffman.com.

Contact Information

Beth Shimogawa

Corporate Communications

beth.shimogawa@coffman.com

808-687-8884

Jillian Walke

Marketing Specialist

jillian.walke@coffman.com

818.285.2650

Related Files

Coffman Engineers_Chris Haight Promoted to GM.pdf

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.