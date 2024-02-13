Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.02.2024

WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
GlobeNewswire
13.02.2024 | 18:58
111 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Equinor (40/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Equinor ASA (EQNR) due to an extra
dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice
39/24. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z", "Q", "R", "S" or "T" in the
series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which can
be found in the attached files.

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1195066
