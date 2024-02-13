NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Equinor (40/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Equinor ASA (EQNR) due to an extra dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 39/24. Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z", "Q", "R", "S" or "T" in the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1195066