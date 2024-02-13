Departure of Nicolas de Tavernost as Chairman of the Executive Board From 23 April 2024

David Larramendy is proposed to succeed him from 23 April 2024

Chairmanship of the Executive Board

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board informed the Board of the desire expressed by Nicolas de Tavernost to leave his functions before August 22, 2025, the date on which he will reach the age limit, considering that the strategic objectives having now been clarified, it is preferable to entrust the Presidency of the Group to a new generation who will have to carry out its transformation. The Supervisory Board, on the recommendation of the Nominations Committee, which presented it with the succession plans for the Management Board and the main executives, appointed David Larramendy as successor to Nicolas de Tavernost as Chairman of the Management Board. It specified that his appointment will take place at the outcome of the Combined General Meeting of April 23, 2024, during the meeting of the Supervisory Board, the date on which Nicolas de Tavernost will leave the Chairmanship of the Management Board.

Elmar Heggen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the M6 Group: "On behalf of all shareholders, I would like to sincerely thank Nicolas de Tavernost for his outstanding achievements since the creation of M6 in 1987. With his strong leadership, business acumen and clear strategic vision, he has shaped the company from a small TV channel into one of the most profitable and diversified broadcasting groups in Europe. Nicolas de Tavernost is a truly exceptional entrepreneur and innovator, and the success story of M6 will forever be associated with him. Personally, I would like to thank him for our close and trustful collaboration over many years. With an ambitious expansion plan for the streaming service 6play and a highly profitable core business, Groupe M6 is well positioned for future growth. With David Larramendy, we have chosen a highly competent and experienced executive who has been with Groupe M6 for over 16 years. During this time he has achieved excellent results, particularly as Managing Director of M6 Publicité, the advertising sales house from Groupe M6. This internal handover is also testimony to the leadership and management qualities of Nicolas de Tavernost. I wish David Larramendy lots of success in his new position and Nicolas de Tavernost all the best for this future endeavours."

Nicolas de Tavernost, Chairman of the Executive Board of the M6 Group: "I would like to thank the shareholders and the Supervisory Board for the trust placed over all these years. The Group has extremely solid fundamentals, first and foremost its teams. The Group's Appointments Committee proposed an internal succession solution in the person of David Larramendy, member of the Management Board in charge of commercial activities, thus prioritizing the continuation of the Group's culture. I am sure that David Larramendy will be able to meet the numerous challenges and continue on the path to success. The 2023 results prove the solidity of the Group, the development plan for digital activities illustrates its agility and the competence of the teams allows optimism for the future.

Composition of M6 Group's Supervisory Board

As the terms of office of Elmar Heggen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, CMA-CGM Participations (represented by Rodolphe Saadé) and Philippe Delusinne will expire at the next General Meeting, it will be proposed:

to reappoint Elmar Heggen for a term of 4 years

to reappoint CMA-CGM Participations for a term of 4 years

to appoint RTL Group Vermögensverwaltung GmbH for a term of 4 years.

