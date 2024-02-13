Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
12.02.24
12:18 Uhr
0,429 Euro
+0,008
+1,90 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3610,39119:50
0,3690,38819:46
Dow Jones News
13.02.2024 | 19:16
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement

DJ Superdry plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement 
13-Feb-2024 / 17:42 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 February 2024 
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURSIDICTION, WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
Rule 2.9 Announcement 
 
In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), Superdry confirms that, as at the 
date and time of this announcement, the Company has in issue 99,080,937 ordinary shares of 5 pence each, which carry 
voting rights of one vote per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total 
number of voting rights in the Company is 99,080,937. 
The International Securities Identification Number of the ordinary shares is GB00B60BD277. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Superdry PLC 
Jennifer Richardson                       +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  303524 
EQS News ID:  1836585 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1836585&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2024 12:43 ET (17:43 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.