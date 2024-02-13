Education Program Announced for The First Annual Quality Show South Taking Place in Nashville, TN In May

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / The QUALITY Show SOUTH, taking place May 1-2, 2024 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN will offer dozens of education sessions including half day workshops, Learning Theater presentations on the show floor and a dynamic keynote by Leifje Dighton, Executive Director of GE Appliance's Refrigerator Assembly Plant in Decatur, AL, who will discuss How GE is Using Artificial Intelligence to Improve Manufacturing. The trade show and conference will be co-located with The ASSEMBLY Show South with attendees having access to both events.

"The editors of Quality magazine, have developed a dynamic education program to help quality professionals expand their skill set, discover emerging methodologies, develop the expertise to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the ever-evolving landscape of metrology and quality manufacturing," said Buck Bicek, publisher of Quality Magazine. "We invite quality manufacturing professionals to join us for our inaugural event in Nashville to capitalize on the rapidly growing Southern US manufacturing sector and learn about the latest industry trends in metrology and process improvement equipment."

The education program will kick off on Tuesday, April 30 at the Music City Convention Center with the following two half day workshops followed by a Welcome Networking Reception.

Validate a Best Practice Process with the BEST Tool presented by Grace Duffy, President, Management & Performance Systems who will describe a structured process to develop and write a comprehensive Best Practice. The BEST tool is introduced as a process approach to gap analysis and improvement for creating a Best Practice or seeking a Best Practice as a benchmark. (9:30 - 11:30 am)

presented by Grace Duffy, President, Management & Performance Systems who will describe a structured process to develop and write a comprehensive Best Practice. The BEST tool is introduced as a process approach to gap analysis and improvement for creating a Best Practice or seeking a Best Practice as a benchmark. (9:30 - 11:30 am) GD&T Fundamentals - Position Tolerances presented by Dustin Smith, Metrology & Software Training Lead for Assurance Technologies, Inc. (ATI) who will discuss the fundamentals needed to understand True Position and calculating the actual position; effects of MMC & LMC on position tolerance; calculating bonus tolerance; and analyzing results and reporting the correct data. (1:30 - 3:30 pm)

This important event will begin on Wednesday, May 1, with an insightful and engaging keynote address. The keynote will be open to all Quality Show South and ASSEMBLY Show South attendees and exhibitors. The trade show floor will be open from 10:00 - 5:30 pm and the following presentations will be offered in the Learning Theater:

Using Data to Drive Organizational Action - Mark Nash, President, Pinnacle Partners West and Sophronia Ward, Statistician Specializing in Continual Process Improvement for Pinnacle Partners.

- Mark Nash, President, Pinnacle Partners West and Sophronia Ward, Statistician Specializing in Continual Process Improvement for Pinnacle Partners. The Magic of Problem Solving - Dr. Saso Krstovski, a distinguished engineer with a profound academic background as well as the 2023 Quality Professional of the Year.

- Dr. Saso Krstovski, a distinguished engineer with a profound academic background as well as the 2023 Quality Professional of the Year. Advanced 3D Scanning Systems for Part Modeling and Inspection - Michael Raphael, Founder & CEO, Direct Dimensions, Inc

- Michael Raphael, Founder & CEO, Direct Dimensions, Inc Elements of Quality 4.0 Supporting a Digital Transformation - Dr. Milton Krivokuca, Interim Program Coordinator for the Master of Science Quality Assurance program at California State University Dominguez Hills, Carson, CA

- Dr. Milton Krivokuca, Interim Program Coordinator for the Master of Science Quality Assurance program at California State University Dominguez Hills, Carson, CA Ethics & NDT: An Aerospace Whistleblower Shares His Story - Dale Norwood, Owner & NDT Level 3 - Norwood NDT Consulting

The Learning Theater will feature the following sessions and subject matter experts on Thursday, May 2 from 9:30 am to 2:15 pm:

Boosting Efficiencies: The Impact of Integrating Quality and Manufacturing Data - Will Biglin, Senior Solutions Engineer, Deltek

- Will Biglin, Senior Solutions Engineer, Deltek Process Maps - a Vital Tool for Lean - James Spichiger, Immediate Past Chair, ASQ Inspection Division

- James Spichiger, Immediate Past Chair, ASQ Inspection Division Regaining Manufacturing Leadership Through Excellence - Praveen Gupta

- Praveen Gupta Wicked Good Leadership: Leveraging Lean to Engage People and Grow your Business - Paul Critchley, President, New England Lean Consulting

- Paul Critchley, President, New England Lean Consulting Panel Discussion with Lara Threet, Program Coordinator, Mississippi State University; Gavin Hatcher, VP of Manufacturing, HOL-MAC Corporation; and John Latimer

The Quality Show South and ASSEMBLY Show South will bring together thousands of buyers and end users to see the latest equipment, products and technology with the most cutting-edge, top-of-the-line tools to streamline the manufacturing processes. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect face-to-face with like-minded peers, learn from business thought leaders, and uncover emerging trends that will provide endless resources on how to solve current challenges. Attendee registration is free until March 15th.

The two events will feature 250+ leading vendors with working machinery and live demonstrations for attendees to interact with. The QUALITY Show South show floor will feature Gold Sponsor Deltek in addition to Hexagon, InnovMetric, FARO Technologies, 1factory, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions and many others. For exhibiting and sponsorship information, click here. The ASSEMBLY Show South show floor will feature Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Atlas Copco and Desoutter Industrial Tools; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, UJIGAMI by Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America.

The QUALITY Show South is sponsored by Quality (www.qualitymag.com), the leading resource for manufacturing professionals focused on quality assurance and process improvement. The South Show will be held for the first time May 1-2 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN. Quality's cutting-edge multi-media platform includes an eMagazine, eNewsletters, webinars, social media, video, and more! The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

