City of Mason, Local and Regional Partners Announce VEGA Americas Expansion Plan That Doubles Production at its Mason North American Corp HQ

50-acre sustainable corporate campus anchors Mason's 1,100-acre R&D park and sets stage for continued growth

MASON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / VEGA, a global leader in level and pressure measurement technology for the processing industry, announced today that it is expanding its manufacturing operation in the City of Mason with a 120,000-square-foot addition to its existing 120,000-square-foot advanced production facility at its North American headquarters. The expansion will enable VEGA to domestically produce electronic components it currently imports from the company's global headquarters in Schiltach, Germany.

The expansion, slated to break ground late in the first quarter and complete in the third quarter of 2025, will initially create 31 new full-time jobs with additional positions to follow as production capabilities are increased.

"Eliminating overseas shipping of components reduces our carbon footprint and puts us in a good position to achieve our corporate objective of becoming carbon neutral by 2033, as sustainability is a core operational value for VEGA," said John Groom, CEO of VEGA Americas. "It is important for us to continue to invest in our production capabilities to bolster our U.S. supply chain. We've planned our campus together with the City of Mason to position VEGA for this type of strategically driven growth at an accelerated pace."

VEGA's North American HQ caters to a broad range of industry sectors including chemical, pharmaceutical, food, drinking water, power generation, ships and aerospace, mirroring the diverse landscape of the City of Mason and Ohio. By providing unique and innovative measurement technology used in these highly complex processing industries, the continued growth of VEGA serves to strengthen these diverse sectors nationally.

"While this may seem like a traditional economic development announcement on the surface, this investment is much more," said Mason Director of Economic Development Michele Blair. "Our four-year friendship and partnership with VEGA is a collaborative and creative and the results are visible."

The City developed the 1,100-acre Mason R&D Park to both attract and scale companies that advance technology and research. VEGA's American HQ is a model to shape the park's identity for sustainability, scalability and community connectivity. The announcement of VEGA's phase 2 investment demonstrates the mutually advantageous nature of the public-private partnership. The project is moving forward with assistance from a $75,000 JobsOhio Grant and a CRA Tax Abatement expansion from the City of Mason.

"VEGA Americas is an innovative technology and services company and a strong Ohio partner," said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. "The decision to expand its U.S. headquarters means 31 new jobs for hardworking Ohioans and deepens the state's industrial sensor and measurement system manufacturing expertise."

"VEGA Americas' expansion in Mason, Ohio, is a testament to our region's robust support ecosystem for businesses to locate and expand," said Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati. "With nearly 3,000 sites and a workforce of 117,000, the advanced manufacturing sector continues to show strength, experiencing 6% job growth from 2017 to 2022, surpassing the national average of 4%."

###

About VEGA - For more than 60 years, VEGA has provided industry-leading products for the measurement of level and pressure in the process and automation industries, including energy, petrochemical, chemical, oil and gas, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, mining, plastics, food and beverage, bulk solids, and water and wastewater. VEGA is a worldwide organization with a presence in more than 80 countries.

VEGA Americas designs, manufactures, and sells these products throughout North, Central, and South America and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VEGA Grieshaber KG, headquartered in Schiltach, Germany. VEGA employs more than 2,100 people around the world, 400 of which are employed with VEGA Americas. Learn more about VEGA at www.vega.com .

About the City of Mason, Ohio - As the largest city in Warren County and part of the Greater Cincinnati region in southwest Ohio, Mason is nationally recognized for its low cost of living, award-winning schools, and intentional culture of wellness. Mason has a strong entrepreneurial business community and is an established hub for bioscience innovation, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and technology companies. Mason's economic development mission is focused on attracting and supporting the growth of top companies and creating jobs in these sectors, while also leveraging partnerships to attract foreign direct investment. For more information about the City of Mason, visit www.whymason.com or www.imaginemason.org .

About JobsOhio - JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio though Find Your Ohio . JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition , Ohio Southeast Economic Development , One Columbus , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO . Learn more at www.jobsohio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About REDI Cincinnati - The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati is one of JobsOhio's six regional economic development partners. Known collectively as the JobsOhio Network, the organization uses a client-focused approach to deliver all of the state's resources to businesses looking to grow, invest, and create jobs in Ohio. REDI Cincinnati is the first point of contact for businesses interested in growing in or relocating to Greater Cincinnati, a three-state, 15-county region with 2.2M residents and 120,000 businesses, including nine Fortune® 500 companies. In 2013, Cincinnati ranked sixth in the U.S. for new/expanded facilities among metros with 1M+ residents. An economic growth engine, REDI Cincinnati is comprised of top business leaders, investors and community partners. REDI Cincinnati is dedicated to attracting new businesses, expanding existing businesses and drawing top talent within six key sectors: Advanced Manufacturing; BioHealth; BrandHUB; Finance, Insurance & IT; Food Processing & Agriculture; and Advanced Energy. Discover more at www.REDICincinnati.com.

Contact:

Matt Koesters

Rasor, for the City of Mason

502-377-1668

mattk@gorasor.com

SOURCE: City of Mason





View the original press release on accesswire.com