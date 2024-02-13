Cloud DX Inc.: CLOUD DX Signs Partnership Agreement with Sanrai International

To distribute Cloud DX products and services through their dealership and partnership network in 65 countries around the World

News in Summary

On February 9 th , 2024 Cloud DX and Sanrai International (Sanrai) signed a 3-year Master Partnership Agreement, under which Sanrai will distribute and re-sell Cloud DX Connected Health products and services.??

Sanrai sells market-leading technologies in multiple verticals with a focus on respiratory and sleep therapies. Their extensive dealer network includes partners in 65 countries.??

Sanrai and Cloud DX will focus on selling Connected Health products and services addressing chronic illness and post-surgical recovery.??

Cloud DX has announced over $2.5 million CAD in new business since January 1, 2024.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring platforms is pleased to announce a new Partnership Agreement with New York-based Sanrai International.

Sanrai International (https://www.sanrai.com) is an innovative medical device distribution company with offices in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. With sales teams and partners in more than 65 countries, Sanrai focuses on equalizing access to innovative medical devices. With a strong track record in respiratory and sleep therapy devices, Sanrai also offers products and solutions in diagnostics, homecare, rehab & mobility, neonatology, and telehealth. The Sanrai Group includes Sanrai Med India, a homecare company directly serving patients in India.

Sanrai will market and resell the Cloud DX Connected Health platform, focusing on chronic disease management and post-surgical recovery to Sanrai's extensive customer and sub-distributor network. A significant market for Cloud DX Connected Health remote monitoring technology exists in private hospitals, homecare and transitional care clinical settings where superior Cloud DX patient engagement services will elevate the client's competitive posture while improving clinical efficiency, patient outcomes and patient satisfaction. ?

Sanrai Managing Director Amarpreet Rai commented: "Sanrai International is excited to launch this new partnership with Cloud DX, the Canadian leader in remote automated monitoring and virtual care. After extensive due diligence Sanrai has chosen Cloud DX as a global partner due to their leadership in innovative new technology, including the impressive Vitaliti continuous vital sign monitor and their AcuScreen CA Cough Analysis platform, currently in field trials as a screening tool for active tuberculosis, which is a growing problem in the countries we serve. Cloud DX also offers us excellence in customer service, as proven by numerous published surveys indicating >95% customer satisfaction, along with a strong track record of sales by referral and glowing testimonials from customers. Finally, we appreciate Cloud DX's proven ability to deliver remote monitoring products and services at scale, as the fastest growing provider of these new technologies in Canada, with multiple Provincial-level government contracts."

Cloud DX Co-founder and COO Anthony Kaul stated: "This new partnership with Sanrai International is a key milestone for Cloud DX as we pursue our mission to make healthcare better for everybody. Their strong sales force across the world is already bringing the benefits of new medical technology to many thousands of patients, and their existing catalog of products, especially around respiratory care, will synergize with the Cloud DX Connected Health Platform and our new AI-powered screening tool for respiratory illness - AcuScreen CA."

In 2024, Cloud DX Cloud DX has now announced 8 contracts/orders valued in excess of $2.5 million CAD, including with Health PEI, Markham Stouffville Hospital, VHA Home HealthCare and a $770,000 CAD order for Vitaliti technology.

COO Anthony Kaul joins the Sanrai team at Arab Health 2024 in Dubai, UAE.

Investor Conference Videos Now Available

Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul presented a Zoom webinar on January 17, 2024, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada). A recording of his presentation can be seen HERE:

The Maxim Group (NYC) held their Annual Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday January 24th, 2024, with 18 companies presenting. Investors can see the Cloud DX presentation HERE.

About Sanrai

Sanrai International is an innovative medical device distribution company with offices in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. By bringing local expertise to the markets that matter, we can provide the service and support needed to successfully commercialize and supply world class medical equipment. Our global headquarters are in New York, USA and we have longstanding business partners in more than 65 countries. Our mission is to equalize access to healthcare by providing needed products as seamlessly as possible to all corners of the world. Sanrai supplies dynamic and disruptive medical devices to the global healthcare community, leveraging our platform for our partners continued success. Please discover more at https://www.sanrai.com/about-us.

About Cloud DX??

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, winner of "2022 Top Innovator" from Canadian Business, a 2021 "Edison Award" winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada and Teladoc Health Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. In particular, this news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the terms of the contract extension, the expected proceeds therefrom, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the Company's the ability of the Company to fulfill the terms of and derive the benefits from the contract extension.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

