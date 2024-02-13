DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Feb-2024 / 18:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 13/02/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 12,533 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 644.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 630.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 636.0640

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,778,992 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,403,347.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

13 February 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 13 February 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 636.0640 12,533

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 1000 640.00 08:32:08 00068856746TRLO0 XLON 176 644.00 11:16:25 00068859983TRLO0 XLON 160 644.00 11:16:28 00068859984TRLO0 XLON 3664 644.00 12:07:33 00068860788TRLO0 XLON 326 632.00 13:28:40 00068862547TRLO0 XLON 4674 632.00 14:39:33 00068865749TRLO0 XLON 426 630.00 15:02:38 00068866651TRLO0 XLON 454 630.00 16:07:03 00068869134TRLO0 XLON 684 630.00 16:20:52 00068870149TRLO0 XLON 139 630.00 16:35:07 00068870960TRLO0 XLON 619 630.00 16:35:07 00068870961TRLO0 XLON 106 630.00 16:35:07 00068870962TRLO0 XLON 105 630.00 16:35:07 00068870963TRLO0 XLON

