CRISPR Market to Explode: $3.4 Billion Today, $17.8 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Investment Surge | Future Market Insights, Inc.

CRISPR market thrives on booming research funding across health, agriculture, and industry. This revolutionary technology promises solutions to global challenges, offering stakeholders a chance to gain sustainable and competitive advantages. Explore more stakeholder opportunities in our FMI report.

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRISPR market was valued at US$ 3.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of US$ 17.8 billion by 2034. The market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 16.1% between 2024 and 2034. By 2024, the market for CRISPR is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 4.4 billion.

The increasing funding and assistance from governments, individual investors, and venture capital companies is an essential component propelling the CRISPR market. This funding supports research and development as well as commercialization initiatives, which quickens innovation and broadens the use of CRISPR technology into a variety of industries, including biotechnology, agriculture, and healthcare.

Stakeholders from a variety of sectors have a great chance to profit from developments in gene editing technology owing to the CRISPR market. With the ability to transform industrial, agricultural, and healthcare processes, CRISPR presents opportunities for the development of novel treatments, improved crop resilience, and expedited biomanufacturing. Investing in CRISPR research, development, and commercialization can result in transformational breakthroughs with far-reaching societal and economic consequences.

CRISPR Market Research Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 16.1% from 2024 to 2034 Market Value in 2024 US$ 4 billion Market Value in 2034 US$ 17.8 billion Base Year for Estimation 2023 Historical Data 2019 to 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Quantitative Units US$ billion for value Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Key Segments Profiled in the CRISPR Market By Products and Services: Products

CRISPR kits & Enzymes



CRISPR Libraries



Other Products

Services

gRNA Design & Vector Construction



Cell Line Engineering



Screening Services



Other Services By Application: Drug discovery & development

Agriculture

Other By End User: Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Academic & research institutes

Others By Region: North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Key Takeaways from the Market Analysis

The global demand for CRISPR reached US$ 1.7 billion in 2019.

The CRISPR kits & enzymes segment is anticipated to develop at a 15.8% CAGR during the projection period.

It is expected that the drug discovery & development segment would attain a 15.7% global market share by 2024.

It is projected that CRISPR in the United States will advance at a CAGR of 16.3% by 2034.

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise through 2034 at a 16.9% CAGR.

It is projected that China's CRISPR ecosystem will evolve at a 16.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

"Rising need for precision medicine is one factor propelling the global CRISPR market. Since CRISPR can specifically target genetic abnormalities, it presents a viable route for customized medicines. This will allow for more individualized treatment plans for people with genetic disorders and progress the field toward better and more effective healthcare options," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global CRISPR market are pushing the boundaries of innovation by developing gene editing methods that can more effectively and precisely target a wider variety of hereditary illnesses. They are investigating new delivery strategies to increase treatment efficacy and reduce side effects.

These businesses are also investing in CRISPR-based diagnostics for customized treatment and early illness detection. The goal of ongoing research is to advance the field of genetic medicine by better understanding CRISPR biology along with its therapeutic applications.

Startups within the CRISPR business are pioneering specialized applications such as crop enhancement through gene editing and industrial bioengineering. They are developing innovative CRISPR-based services and tools to meet a range of research requirements and increase the application of gene editing technology in many industries.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Editas Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Key Developments

In 2024, Merck announced the establishment of the Merck Digital Hub in Singapore, marking the first digital hub of the company outside of the US and Europe. With backing from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the Digital Hub seeks to improve semiconductor and healthcare technologies.

Particularly in important fields like artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology, and digital health, Singapore is known around the world for spearheading innovation and digital excellence.

