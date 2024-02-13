Ardent Announces Participation in Department of Commerce Consortium Dedicated to AI Safety

Ardent will be one of more than 200 leading AI stakeholders to help advance the development and deployment of safe, trustworthy AI under new U.S. Government safety institute.

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Today, Ardent announced that it joined more than 200 of the nation's leading artificial intelligence (AI) stakeholders to participate in a Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Established by the Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) will bring together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.

Richard Zareck II, Ardent's President & CEO, stated, "We are honored to have been selected as one of only 200 member companies in the nation to the NIST AISIC. At Ardent's Technology, Research, and Innovation (TRI) Labs, we are developing AI solutions firmly grounded in ethical principles and safeguarding against adversarial inputs. Ardent intends to enhance the AI landscape by developing systems that don't just do what they are supposed to do -- but does it responsibly, fairly and transparently."

"The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence. President Biden directed us to pull every lever to accomplish two key goals: set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem. That's precisely what the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is set up to help us do," said Secretary Raimondo. "Through President Biden's landmark Executive Order, we will ensure America is at the front of the pack - and by working with this group of leaders from industry, civil society, and academia, together we can confront these challenges to develop the measurements and standards we need to maintain America's competitive edge and develop AI responsibly."

The consortium includes more than 200 member companies and organizations that are on the frontlines of developing and using AI systems, as well as the civil society and academic teams that are building the foundational understanding of how AI can and will transform our society. These entities represent the nation's largest companies and its innovative startups; creators of the world's most advanced AI systems and hardware; key members of civil society and the academic community; and representatives of professions with deep engagement in AI's use today. The consortium also includes state and local governments, as well as non-profits. The consortium will also work with organizations from like-minded nations that have a key role to play in setting interoperable and effective safety around the world.

About Ardent:

A digital transformation, location intelligence, and data analytics firm, Ardent brings a significant history of innovative proven best practices "at the speed of the mission" to Federal Civilian agencies, DHS (Department of Homeland Security), and DoD mission components, State and Local entities, and the commercial and non-profit sectors. Ardent Management Consulting is certified to 9001:2015, its Development Projects are CMMI-Dev V2.0 Maturity Level 3 rated and its management systems (ISMS/ITSMS) are certified to IS0 27001:2013, and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards by G-CERTi Co., Ltd. For media inquiries, please contact: Brynn Dalton at public.relations@ardentmc.com.

