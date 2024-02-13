Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medication-assisted treatments for addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder ("AUD").

The stock began trading today under the symbol AWKN. It was previously listed on Cboe Canada.

Awakn noted that moving to the CSE from Cboe Canada was a strategic decision due to CSE's status in the Canadian market as an exchange that supports innovation and entrepreneurs. This allows Awakn to provide continued liquidity for its shareholders and to reduce expenses through the Exchange's low-cost operating model.

"We are pleased that Awakn's common shares are now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Mark Faulkner, the CSE's Senior Vice President, Listings and Regulation. "The CSE is unique among Canadian exchanges with its two-tiered listing policies, which enable it to accommodate both emerging and more established companies looking to access capital on the public markets. The CSE listing policies allow companies to grow and remain listed on the CSE, taking advantage of our efficient and cost-effective operating model as they mature."

"Awakn is pleased to commence trading on the CSE," said Anthony Tennyson, CEO of Awakn. "This is an important step for Awakn as we focus on efficiently developing effective treatments for addiction, with a near term focus on AUD, a condition unfortunately affecting 51 million people in the US, UK, and EU4, with a poor current standard of care. Listing on the CSE provides our shareholders with continued liquidity as we progress our research programs to provide hope for the individuals and families for whom the current treatments for addiction are not working."

