SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, today announced 2023 fourth quarter unaudited earnings of $1.09 million or $0.99 earnings per share (EPS), a 23.85% decrease over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This fourth quarter 2023 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.73%, compared to the same prior year period of 1.06%.

SVB&T Corporation also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of the Corporation's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on or about April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2024.The dividend declared is an 11.11% annualized increase over the total dividend declared for the 2023 fiscal year.

Net interest income before provision expense for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $4.25 million compared to $4.87 million for the same period in 2022. Interest income increased $1.68 million compared to the prior year fourth quarter, primarily due to increased loan balances and increased interest rates on loans resulting from the rising rate environment. Interest expense increased $2.30 million compared to the same prior year quarter, again due to the rising interest rate environment and increased deposit balances, as well as the mix between interest- and noninterest-bearing deposits. Provision expense decreased by $300,000 over the prior year fourth quarter. Additionally, noninterest income increased approximately $152,000 to $2.11 million from $1.96 million. The higher income can largely be attributed to increased revenue over the prior year fourth quarter from sold mortgage loans, the Financial Advisory Group, and electronic banking services. As it has been in the past, noninterest income generation continues to be a strategic focus of SVB&T's by growing the Financial Advisory Group, increasing sold loan income, expanding electronic banking services, and other avenues, to continue to reduce margin dependence. Noninterest expense increased $297,000 to $5.10 million from $4.80 million, attributable to increases in general operating expenses, the largest of which being increased salaries and health insurance expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Quarter over trailing quarter earnings decreased approximately $531,000 or 32.79%. The earnings decrease was largely driven by higher interest expense, which was greater than the accompanying increase in interest income. Additionally, decreased revenue from sold mortgages and servicing fees on sold loans, as well as higher health insurance claims contributed to the quarter over quarter change.

SVB&T Corporation book value (adjusted for the 2022 stock split) has increased from $50.31 per share as of December 31, 2022, to $54.86 as of December 31, 2023, an 9.04% increase. SVB&T Corporation stock closed at $39.00 per share on the OTCQX exchange on December 31, 2023. In February of 2021, the Corporation's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program through December 31, 2022. Under the program, the Corporation was authorized to repurchase, from time to time as the Corporation deemed appropriate, shares of SVB&T Corporation's common stock with an aggregate purchase price of up to $2.00 million. As of December 31, 2022, SVB&T had repurchased (adjusted for 2022 stock split) 24,400 shares, with an average purchase price of $40.59, under the program. As of May 16, 2023, the repurchase program has been renewed with an aggregate purchase price of up to $1.00 million. As of the end of the fourth quarter, no shares have been repurchased under the newly approved plan.

Total assets increased $52.35 million to $613.01 million on December 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022 assets of $560.66 million. Total loans before allowance increased $30.56 million to $483.60 million on December 31, 2023, from $453.04 million on December 31, 2022. The loan growth was primarily generated through commercial and agriculture real estate (including commercial real estate construction), consumer home equity lines of credit, and consumer real estate lending. Springs Valley has experienced healthy loan demand throughout 2023. However, the Bank is strategically managing loan growth in 2024 to alleviate some of the pressure on the funding side of the balance sheet as cost of funds continue to increase, as well as to help mitigate any potential credit concerns that could arise due to the high interest rate and economic environment. Allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.49% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 1.55% as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $64.24 million to $533.46 million on December 31, 2023, from $469.22 million on December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by approximately $8.80 million due largely to decreases in business accounts. Interest-bearing deposits have increased by approximately $73.04 million. These increases occurred primarily in Springs Valley's reciprocal deposit products (ICS and CDARS), public funds accounts, and retail CDs.

Year to date (YTD) unaudited earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $5.65 million or $5.14 EPS, an 11.07% decrease over the same prior year period earnings on a per share basis. This YTD performance translates to a ROAA of 0.97%, compared to the same prior year period of 1.21%.

Net interest income before provision expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $17.63 million compared to $18.39 million for the same period in 2022, a decrease of $760,000. Interest income increased approximately $8.09 million as compared to the same prior year period, largely due to increased loan balances and increased interest rates on loans resulting from the rising rate environment. Additionally, interest expense increased by $8.85 million over the same period, again due to the rising interest rate environment and increased deposit balances, as well as the mix between interest- and noninterest-bearing deposits. YTD provision expense decreased by $431,000, compared to the same prior year period; as loan growth has strategically slowed and the Bank has had a sufficient coverage ratio to adequately cover risk in the loan portfolio, less provision was needed during 2023, especially during the fourth quarter. Total noninterest income decreased $255,000 to $8.40 million YTD December 2023 from $8.65 million for the same period in 2022. The largest contributing factors to the unfavorable variance were decreased Financial Services income from annuity sales; lower revenue from sold loans, primarily due to decreased mortgage volume, as one would expect, due to the rising interest rate environment and its effect on mortgage originations and refinancings; reduced income from servicing fees on the sold loan portfolio; and no gain on sale of other real estate owned (OREO) as was recognized in the first quarter of 2022. Growing noninterest income to reduce margin dependence continues to be a strategic focus of Springs Valley Bank & Trust. Noninterest expense increased $442,000 to $18.96 million YTD December 2023 from $18.52 million for the same period in 2022. This expense increase was largely driven by various overhead components that have been necessary to support the future growth and operations of the Bank and serve a growing customer base. The largest components of this expense variance have been increased salary expense, deposit insurance premium expense, and premises and equipment expenses.

CEO Jamie Shinabarger had this to say: "Despite an unprecedented 525 basis points of interest rate increases in just 16 months (March 2022 to July 2023) with the Fed Funds rate still sitting at 5.25% to 5.50% today, SVB&T was able to deliver to our shareholders a solid 2023 ROAE of 9.96% and ROAA of 0.97%. Our strength continues to be our noninterest income which ended the year at 1.44% of average assets while our nemesis remains noninterest expense at 3.25%." SVB&T Management and the Board of Directors remain squarely focused on growing low-cost core deposits, which is the long-term solution to sustained and incremental profitability improvement. Shinabarger went on to say, "In the meantime, we have made a recommitment to growing full relationship customers and are being more deliberate in credit extensions, both in terms of quality and return."

The Corporation weathered 56 basis points of NIM contraction over the course of 2023 (from 3.69% down to 3.13%), and the Bank's cost of funds (2.35%) finished the year 18% higher than the average across all Indiana banks (1.99%). President J. Craig Buse remarked, "Given that the FOMC now seems poised to cut rates at some point in the year, the worst of our shrinking NIM should be behind us. Further, asset quality numbers were quite good at year-end 2023 and have even improved early in the new year. This bodes well for our 2024 provisioning considerations."

For more information contact: Ryan Heim, Treasurer & CFO, SVB&T Corporation, at 812.634.4889 or rheim@svbt.bank.

SVB&T Corporation is headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Its subsidiary, Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, has locations in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties, offering full-service bank and financial services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, electronic services, online consumer and mortgage applications, and a variety of other loan options. Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

In addition, the company has a full-service financial advisory group managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning, and wealth management. Investment services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Trust and investment products are not deposits; not insured by the FDIC; not a deposit or other obligation of, or guaranteed by, the depository institution; not insured by any Federal Government Agency; and may lose value - subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

More information can be found online at www.svbt.bank. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTCQX trading platform under ticker symbol SVBT (www.otcmarkets.com).

Information conveyed in this press release regarding SVB&T Corporation's and its subsidiaries' anticipated future performance is forward-looking and therefore involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the results or developments to differ significantly from those indicated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking, as well as mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, changes in local real estate markets, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, and/or other factors.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data of SVB&T Corporation

(In Thousands, Except Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data)

Unaudited Audited 31-Dec 31-Dec 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,180 $ 11,834 Interest-bearing time deposits 0 992 Fed funds sold 26,705 10,790 Available for sale securities 61,924 58,090 Other investments 2,517 2,517 Loans held for sale 106 44 Loans net of allowance for loan losses 476,534 445,959 Premises and equipment 6,341 6,676 Bank-owned life insurance 10,514 9,335 Accrued interest receivable 3,345 2,981 Foreclosed assets held for sale 49 49 Mortgage servicing rights 2,005 2,049 Lender risk account (FHLBI) 1,637 1,590 Other assets 8,154 7,750 Total assets $ 613,011 $ 560,656

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits 87,611 96,412 Interest-bearing deposits 445,846 372,812 Borrowed funds 5,000 24,000 Subordinated debentures 5,000 5,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,274 7,235 Total liabilities $ 552,731 $ 505,459

Stockholders' equity 60,280 55,197 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 613,011 $ 560,656

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 31-Dec 31-Dec 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Data: Interest and dividend income $ 7,938 $ 6,255 $ 29,647 $ 21,554 Interest expense 3,687 1,390 12,017 3,164 Net interest income $ 4,251 $ 4,865 $ 17,630 $ 18,390 Provision for loan losses 62 362 542 973 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 4,189 $ 4,503 $ 17,088 $ 17,417 Fiduciary activities 1,167 1,013 4,492 4,104 Customer service fees 230 218 871 824 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 52 41 178 163 Net gain/(loss) on loan sales 204 159 900 1,119 Realized gain/(loss) on securities 0 0 0 0 Other income 462 532 1,955 2,441 Total noninterest income $ 2,115 $ 1,963 $ 8,396 $ 8,651 Salary and employee benefits 2,955 2,819 11,245 11,026 Premises and equipment 604 542 2,269 2,126 Data processing 512 510 1,812 1,967 Deposit insurance premium 65 35 263 136 Professional fees 182 203 805 862 Other expenses 783 695 2,566 2,401 Total noninterest expense $ 5,101 $ 4,804 $ 18,960 $ 18,518 Income before taxes 1,203 1,662 6,524 7,550 Income tax expense 114 233 878 1,199 Net income $ 1,089 $ 1,429 $ 5,646 $ 6,351 Shares outstanding (adjusted for stock split) 1,098,836 1,097,144 1,098,836 1,097,144 Average shares - basic (adjusted for stock split) 1,098,836 1,099,253 1,098,683 1,099,792 Average shares - diluted (adjusted for stock split) 1,098,836 1,099,253 1,098,683 1,099,792 Basic earnings per share (adjusted for stock split) $ 0.99 $ 1.30 $ 5.14 $ 5.78 Diluted earnings per share (adjusted for stock split) $ 0.99 $ 1.30 $ 5.14 $ 5.78 Other Data: Yield on average assets 5.34 % 4.62 % 5.09 % 4.12 % Cost on average assets 2.48 % 1.03 % 2.06 % 0.60 % Interest rate spread 2.86 % 3.59 % 3.03 % 3.52 % Net interest margin 2.94 % 3.73 % 3.13 % 3.69 % Number of full service banking centers 6 6 6 6 Return on average assets 0.73 % 1.06 % 0.97 % 1.21 % Average assets $ 594,643 $ 541,325 $ 582,705 $ 523,711 Return on average equity 7.65 % 10.76 % 9.96 % 11.76 % Average equity $ 56,932 $ 53,133 $ 56,694 $ 54,001 Equity to assets ratio (EOP) 9.83 % 9.85 % 9.83 % 9.85 % Average total deposits $ 518,649 $ 455,639 $ 503,085 $ 431,793 Loans past due 30 to 89 days (still accruing) $ 2,098 $ 1,415 $ 2,098 $ 1,415 Loans past due 90 days or more (still accruing) $ 695 $ 321 $ 695 $ 321 Nonaccrual loans $ 2,895 $ 3,103 $ 2,895 $ 3,103 Book value per share (adjusted for stock split) $ 54.86 $ 50.31 $ 54.86 $ 50.31 Market value per share - end of period close (adjusted for stock split) $ 39.00 $ 46.75 $ 39.00 $ 46.75

