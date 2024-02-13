Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - CEO.CA Technologies Ltd. ("CEO.CA"), the leading investor social network in junior resource and venture stocks, shares exclusive updates with CEOs of junior mining explorers.

Founded in 2012, CEO.CA, a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs, Inc. , is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for investors globally - with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Millions of people visit CEO.CA each year to connect with investors from around the world, share knowledge and view impactful stories about stocks, commodities, and emerging companies.

Meet the Executives Shaping the Junior Landscape

'Inside the Boardroom' is more than just an interview series - it's a chance to gain firsthand knowledge from industry leaders, understanding their vision, challenges, and strategy.

This week, CEO.CA had the opportunity to sit down with Shawn Khunkhun (President, CEO & Director of Dolly Varden Silver), Sharyn Alexander (President of Sun Summit Minerals), and Jean Rainville (President & CEO of Fokus Mining) to discuss their latest news.

Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) (FSE: DVQ1)

Precious Metals explorer advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia

2023 step-out drilling at the Homestake Ridge property intersected a new gold-rich zone

Highlights of Homestake Silver step-outs include 79.49 g/t Au over 12.45 meters

High-grade gold and silver mineralization encountered in step out drilling to the northwest of Homestake Silver represents a significant breakthrough in further defining, upgrading and expanding the mineralization at Homestake Ridge





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLTVM7nDRBc

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF)

Focused on expansion and discovery of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia.

Additional high priority gold targets recently identified at the Creek zone

Multiple priority drill targets defined through extensive data review

Follow-up drill testing and field programs planned for 2024









Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5v344jzCoE





Fokus Mining (TSXV: FKM) (FSE: F7E1) (OTCQB: FKMCF)

Quebec-based precious metals explorer currently focused on the Galloway project.

Recent discovery of a new high-grade zone north of the Moriss Zone

Intersects include 51.13 g/t Au over 5 m, including a 1.5-m section grading 159.16 g/t Au

Currently preparing a new drilling campaign









Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAfmKArqXes

Tune in to 'Inside the Boardroom' each week and be part of the conversation that's shaping the business landscape. Visit CEO.CA or our YouTube page for hundreds more executive interviews from CEO.CA here.

Interested in showcasing your company on 'Inside the Boardroom'? Get in touch with our team at sales@ceo.ca for further details and opportunities.

About CEO.CA

The leading community for investors & traders in junior resource & venture stocks. CEO.CA is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for small-cap investors globally -- with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Since 2012, CEO.CA has brought millions of investors together from over 164 countries to discuss their portfolio holdings and find new investment opportunities. Download our App on iOS or Android marketplace or visit us today at CEO.CA to set up your free account.

CEO.CA is a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs, Inc.

For further information please contact:

CEO.CA

Email: hello@ceo.ca

Website: CEO.CA

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market "(OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

The information regarding any issuer contained or referred to in any interviews conducted by CEO.CA has been furnished by such issuer directly, and neither CEO.CA nor any of its affiliates or principals assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information or for any failure by an issuer to ensure disclosure of events or facts which may affect the significance or accuracy of any such information.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the objectives, goals, future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration and/or development plans of companies featured on the CEO.CA platform. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, currency risk and the other risks involved in the applicable exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the public documents of such companies filed on SEDAR or elsewhere from time to time. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. CEO.CA disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197797

SOURCE: CEO.CA Technologies Ltd.