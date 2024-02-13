Chowis Collaborates With L'Oréal Professionnel Paris in India to Revolutionize Hair Care Service

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Chowis Company, a developer of skin, hair and scalp analysis solutions in South Korea, is introducing personalized hair diagnosis and management services in India through a new collaboration with L'Oréal Professionnel Paris.





Chowis India

Chowis Collaborates with L'Oréal Professionnel Paris in India





Chowis' technology in scalp and hair analysis utilizes a smartphone-cradled hair analyzer called the Dermopico which can be easily attached onto a mobile phone's camera and stored just inside the pocket. The application works to analyze five key scalp and hair measurements such as scalp hydration, scalp sebum, hair density, dead skin cells, and Impurities. With its 30X magnification on a mobile phone's camera, hair counselors can take clear scalp and hair pictures which are then analyzed using combined big data and AI technology to yield reliable and accurate results. The user interface is seamless and easy to follow making the consultation smooth and easily done in just a few minutes.

Chowis considers this project as another distinctive project. The company's goal has always been to provide the right solutions, at the right time with the right price where collaboration can thrive and flourish. L'Oréal Professionnel Paris India provided the specific requirements and Chowis was eager to support and do its part with the hope that this also can spread and expand to other parts of the world..

Chowis has been engaged in the skin, hair, and scalp analysis industry for 11 years, boasting in its ability to apply science to the beauty and cosmetics field amid diverse market competition, while striving to continuously improve services and secure analysis accuracy. In particular, it has its own R&D team and continue to collaborate with experts to ensure that the analysis data is based on specific and reliable data rather than simple random numbers.

Choi Won Suk, CEO of Chowis Company, said, "The hair and scalp analysis project with L'Oréal Professionnel Paris India continues to empower and further strengthens our commitment to provide effective solutions to all customers." With the Loreal project, Chowis is once again making a mark in the industry and adding a stamp to its reliable and dependable service.

