Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA), one of the nation's leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, and operator of the leading CBD brands - its flagship brand cbdMD, its animal health brand Paw CBD, today announced our financial results for our first quarter of fiscal 2024 ending December 31, 2023.

For the first quarter of Fiscal 2024, we continued to make strong year over year progress on our turnaround. Year over year we improved our operating loss from $4.1 for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to $1.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

"We continued to make strong year over year improvements to our operating income during the first quarter. During the quarter we focused on addressing some larger strategic goals which culminated with the launch of our hempMD brand and functional mushroom brand, ATRx Labs. This diversification allows us to access markets and channels more challenging to CBD while still attracting consumers focused on utilizing natural product to improve their daily lives. While still early, the positive reception, including the Wholefoods Magazine 2024 Natural Choice nominations, and growing commitments around our ATRx Line are promising indicators of our strategic direction," says Ronan Kennedy, cbdMD's Interim CEO & CFO.

The Company recently closed on new financing, supported by several existing shareholders that will help provide additional working capital and to fund expansion of our ATRx Labs line and further bolster our balance sheet.

The Company also continues to focus on marketing and sales efforts, highlighted by the recent appointment of a new Vice President of Wholesale. This move is part of a broader strategy to ensure the organization has the right resources and optimizes vendor relationships to pave the way for revenue growth and improved profitability.

cbdMD remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers and shareholders alike, as it continues to navigate through its strategic initiatives and explore new avenues for growth and profitability.

Financial Highlights from our First Quarter of Fiscal 2024:

Net sales totaled $5.4 million for the December 31, 2024 quarter or a decrease of 12% compared to $6.1 million for the prior year comparative fiscal quarter.

We reported direct to consumer (DTC) net sales of $4.4 million or 82.3% of total net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, a decrease from $4.9 million, or 10% from first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Our gross profit for the quarter totaled 66% in compared to 59% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Our loss from operations was $1.1 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to a loss of $4.1 million in first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Our non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations during the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was approximately $0.69 million as compared to our non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $2.65 million, despite the decrease in overall revenue.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for first quarter of 2024 was approximately $1.97 million, or $0.67 per share, as compared to a net loss for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 of approximately $4.96 million, or $3.70 per share. The improvement in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 was principally attributable to a $3 million reduction in operating expenses.

At December 31, 2023, we had working capital of approximately $1.4 million and cash on hand of approximately $1.5 million as compared to working capital of approximately $3.4 million and cash on hand of approximately $1.8 million at September 30, 2023.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2024 and Notable Business Updates

The Company launched into Sprouts Markets in December of 2023 and looks to further expand during 2024.

The Company launched its ATRx Labs and HempMD brands onto Amazon USA during the quarter and is looking to accelerate revenue through this channel during 2024. The Company has received orders for several ATRx Labs functional mushroom products from a national retailer which it anticipates shipping in the coming months.

The Company recently announced raising gross proceeds of $1.25 million through a series of senior secured discounted convertible notes.

In an effort to clean up the Company's capital structure, the Company has included a new proposal in its proxy statement for its annual meeting to amend its certificate of incorporation to convert each share of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and accrued dividends into 6 shares of common stock.

We will host a conference call at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, to discuss our December 31, 2023, first quarter of fiscal 2024 financial results and business progress.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, including NSF Certified for Sport® products, as well as our new Full Spectrum products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD sleep aids and CBD drink mixes and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our ATRx brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com , www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxlabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

cbdMD, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2023



(Unaudited)







































December 31,



September 30,









2023



2023



Assets



















































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,504,844

$ 1,797,860



Accounts receivable



1,102,180



1,216,090



Inventory



3,554,395



4,052,972



Inventory prepaid



188,250



182,675



Prepaid sponsorship



29,473



70,061



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



986,821



750,383



Total current assets



7,365,963



8,070,041

















Other assets:











Property and equipment, net



790,349



716,579



Operating lease assets



3,060,405



3,350,865



Deposits for facilities



132,203



138,708



Intangible assets, net



3,046,248



3,219,090



Investment in other securities, noncurrent



700,000



700,000



Total other assets



7,729,205



8,125,242

















Total assets

$ 15,095,168

$ 16,195,283



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2023



(continued)





































December 31,



September 30,









2023



2023



Liabilities and shareholders' equity

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 1,566,633

$ 1,906,319



Accrued expenses



3,102,468



1,484,441



Operating leases - current portion



1,302,663



1,277,089



Note payable



-



2,492



Total current liabilities



5,971,764



4,670,341

















Long term liabilities:











Long term liabilities



-



9



Operating leases - long term portion



2,066,050



2,403,286



Contingent liability



20,611



90,363



Total long term liabilities



2,086,661



2,493,658

















Total liabilities



8,058,425



7,163,999

















cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, authorized 50,000,000 shares, $0.001











par value, 5,000,000 and 500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

5,000



5,000



Common stock, authorized 150,000,000 shares, $0.001











par value, 2,961,056 and 2,960,573 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

2,961



2,961



Additional paid in capital



183,389,556



183,387,095



Accumulated deficit



(176,360,774 )

(174,363,772 )

Total cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity



7,036,743



9,031,284































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 15,095,168

$ 16,195,283

















cbdMD, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)













































December 31,



December 31,









2023



2022



















Gross Sales



$ 5,375,630

$ 6,240,526

Allowances





(225 )

(155,308 ) Total Net Sales





5,375,405



6,085,218

Cost of sales





1,817,907



2,517,452















Gross Profit





3,557,498



3,567,766















Operating expenses





4,623,333



7,613,947

Loss from operations





(1,065,835 )

(4,046,181 ) Decrease of contingent liability





69,752



61,000

Interest expense (income)





(418 )

29,119

Loss before provision for income taxes





(996,501 )

(3,956,062 )













Benefit for income taxes





-



-

Net Loss





(996,501 )

(3,956,062 )













Preferred dividends





1,000,501



1,000,502















Net Loss available to cbdMD, Inc. common shareholders



$ (1,997,002 ) $ (4,956,564 )













Net Loss per share:











Basic and diluted earnings per share





(0.67 )

(3.70 ) Weighted average number of shares Basic and Diluted:





2,960,945



1,341,277







cbdMD, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)































































December 31,



December 31,









2023



2022



















Net Loss Income



$ (996,501 ) $ (3,956,062 ) Comprehensive Loss





(996,501 )

(3,956,062 )













Preferred dividends





(1,000,501 )

(1,000,502 ) Comprehensive Loss attributable to cbdMD, inc. common shareholders



$ (1,997,002 ) $ (4,956,564 )















cbdMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited)

























December 31,



December 31,









2023



2022



















Cash flows from operating activities:















Net Loss



$ (996,501 ) $ (3,956,062 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (income) loss to net











cash used by operating activities:











Stock based compensation





1,772



79,446

Restricted stock expense





689



43,449

Write off of prepaid assets due to termination of contractual obligation





-



884,892

Marketing stock amortization





-



-

Inventory and materials impairment





-



-

Intangibles amortization





172,842



277,354

Depreciation





110,864



100,112

Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets





-



-

Gain on sale of fixed assets





-



-

Decrease in contingent liability





(69,752 )

(61,000 ) Realized and unrealized loss of Marketable and other securities





-



-

Termination benefit





-



-

Extinguishment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan





-



-

Amortization of operating lease asset





290,459



276,636

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable





67,169



549,111

Deposits





6,505



105,898

Inventory





498,577



(434,695 ) Prepaid inventory





(5,575 )

340,799

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(195,850 )

(226,670 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses





142,292



39,204

Operating lease liability





(311,661 )

(287,547 ) Deferred revenue / customer deposits





182,290



203,341

Collection on discontinued operations accounts receivable





-



1,375

Cash used by operating activities





(105,880 )

(2,064,357 )













Cash flows from investing activities:











Proceeds from sale of other investment securities





-



-

Purchase of property and equipment





(184,635 )

(177,370 ) Cash used by investing activities





(184,635 )

(177,370 )













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from issuance of common stock





-



-

Note payable





(2,501 )

(125,341 ) Preferred dividend distribution





-



(1,000,502 ) Cash used by financing activities





(2,501 )

(1,125,843 ) Net decrease in cash





(293,016 )

(3,367,570 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period





1,797,860



26,411,424

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$ 1,504,844

$ 23,043,854











































Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:



















2023



2022















Cash Payments for:











Interest expense



$ 11,614

$ 2,638















Non-cash financial activities:











Preferred dividends accrued but not paid



$ 1,000,501

$ -

















cbdMD, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(unaudited)























Three Months



Three Months









Ended



Ended









December 31,



December 31,









2023



2022



















GAAP loss from operations



$ (1,065,835 ) $ (4,046,181 ) Adjustments:











Depreciation & Amortization





283,706



377,466

Employee and director stock compensation (1)





16,542



137,144

Other non-cash stock compensation for services (2)





-



884,893

Mergers and Acquistions and financing transaction expenses (3)





67,599



-

Non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations



$ (697,988 ) $ (2,646,678 )















(1) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

(2) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period.

(3) Represents expenses incurred in relation to M&A and financing activities during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.





