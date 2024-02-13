Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') announces the appointment of Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP ("KRP") as its new auditor. The former auditor, Baker Tilly WM LLP ("Former Auditor") resigned effective September 27, 2023. The Company's audit committee and board have approved the appointment of KRP effective February 12, 2024.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recently completed financial years and ending on the date of resignation of the Former Auditor. There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") (Part 4.11) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR+.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes on a global scale. For more on Datametrex, please visit the company's website.

For Additional Information:

Charles Park, CFA

Chief Executive Officer & Director

cpark@datametrex.com

(416) 901-5611 x203

Forward-Looking Statements

