Laurence Stein, Former Partner and Managing Director of Goldman Sachs, Appointed to the Board of Directors of Athos Therapeutics

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Athos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Athos"), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of artificial intelligence-based precision small molecule therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases and cancer, announced today that Laurence Stein, has been named to the Company's Board of Directors and will serve as Head of its Business Strategy Committee.

"Athos is harnessing the power of AI and machine learning to drive every step of the drug development process, from medicinal chemistry to patient selection," said Mr. Stein. "The Athos technology platform and drug pipeline have the potential to be transformative, and I am delighted and look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to drive value for shareholders and stakeholders alike by helping them to meet their strategic milestones."

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Stein as a member of our Board of Directors," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, President & CEO. "Laurence will contribute immensely to Athos with his vast experience in management, business development and finance. Laurence's addition adds to the strength and depth of our Board, and we look forward to benefiting from his insights."

"We are excited to welcome Laurence Stein as a Member of our Board of Directors," said Allan Pantuck, MD, MS, FACS, Chairman, Founder & CMO. "He brings a wealth of unparalleled expertise and leadership in key areas such as capital markets and strategic implementation of global business strategy. I am confident that he will provide valuable guidance as we continue to execute our strategy of developing safe, personalized drug therapies for cancer and autoimmune disorders."

About Laurence Stein

Laurence Stein retired from Goldman Sachs at the end of 2023 after 27 years of service at the firm. Laurence was the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Goldman's Asset & Wealth Management business from January 2022 to December 2023. He was also a member of the Management Committee. Prior to that, he was the firm's Chief Administrative Officer from 2018 to 2022. Before that, he was Global Head of the Operations Division. From 2009 to 2015, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the Securities Division. From 2005 to 2009, he was Chief Financial Officer for the Investment Banking Division and before that, served as Chief Financial Officer of the Securities Division. He joined Goldman Sachs in 1996 in the Finance Division, and was named Managing Director in 2003 and Partner in 2006. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he worked in the Financial Services Group at Ernst & Young in New York and Deloitte & Touche in South Africa. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce and postgraduate degree from the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

About Athos

At Athos, we untangle the complexity of autoimmune and cancer biology by evaluating diseases at the molecular level. The Athos drug development platform begins with the interrogation of tens of thousands of high-quality patient samples and data sourced from premier global hospital systems. We then develop precision, first-in-class, therapeutics by implementing a systems biology approach and stratifying patients into specific molecular subtypes. Athos identifies novel drug targets (hubs) by integrating clinical and molecular datasets into the biological network of a disease (the disease interactome) and matches them to its small molecule computational and medicinal chemistry platforms. Our fully autonomous AI analytical platform includes the Athos data lake, singular well-established omics workflows, and an integrative deep machine learning engine. The co-founders of Athos include one of the founders of Kite Pharma (acquired for $12B), the medicinal chemist behind two multi-billion-dollar FDA-approved drugs (Xtandi & Erleada), and the discoverer of the miR-124 drug target, currently in a Phase III IBD trial. Along with ATH-063, the Company's lead drug compound for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, the Athos pipeline includes small molecule approaches for various autoimmune disease and cancer.

