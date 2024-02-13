UK-based Laminar Global Limited Brought Within the A Parent Media Co. Inc. Group of Companies in a Strategic Acquisition

Bringing together the best end-to-end streaming solutions for media companies looking to scale distribution and enhance the consumer experience

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) today announced its strategic acquisition of Laminar Global Limited (Laminar), a UK-based, premier Platform as a Service (PaaS) technology provider.









After successfully working together to deliver expanded opportunities in international markets, this acquisition captures the shared ambition of both teams to enhance turnkey service provision and scaling capacities in support of content distribution and monetization for premier, modern media companies.

"Joining forces with APMC is the natural progression of our successful union. Together, we've got our sights set on revolutionizing IP-based content distribution and monetization." - Narendra Nag, CEO, Laminar Global Limited

Laminar's deployable, end-to-end platform is a turnkey, no-code platform that provides media companies with an out-of-the-box solution to stream everything - live, linear and video-on-demand content - 'everywhere' - with 30+ web, mobile and TV app environments available for immediate content population, along with the ability to bundle and monetize through various models, from subscription-based to advertising-supported to hybrid models.

With over a decade of experience, APMC powers and monetizes streaming services that reach hundreds of millions of homes across the globe, including through its award-winning Kidoodle.TV® streaming service for children and the recently launched Dude Perfect Streaming Service.

Delivering an end-to-end Safe Streaming solution is at the core of APMC's offering to brands of all sizes. Whether through FAST channels or on-demand streaming, APMC specializes in over-the-top (OTT) content delivery and monetization across major connected TV and mobile platforms.

"APMC's Safe Exchange ad solutions are quickly becoming the industry benchmark for connected TVs - providing publishers a brand-safe ad experience with premium monetization of CTV supply. Coupled with the power of Laminar's services and technology, we will be able to realize on our potential for scale and service as we further expand globally in support of premium brands. This acquisition is the next step in our mission to lead the digital media industry." - Neil Gruninger, President and CEO, A Parent Media Co. Inc.

The acquisition sees a strategic future for the two global entities now forming APMC's Group of Companies and greater opportunity for content providers to expand and monetize in new ways.

"Having spent time with the APMC leadership, it was immediately clear that we had a shared vision of the future of the media. We share the same culture, ambition, and energy with complementary technologies and services. My co-founders and I are excited about the obvious potential of this relationship." - Narendra Nag, CEO, Laminar Global Limited

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, and Safe Exchange. Whether through FAST channels or VOD streaming, APMC specializes in OTT content delivery and monetization across major connected TV and mobile platforms.

Facebook: facebook.com/KidoodleTV

X: twitter.com/kidoodleTV

Instagram: instagram.com/kidoodletv

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/kidoodletv

Media Contact: Contact | media@aparentmedia.com

ABOUT LAMINAR

Laminar Global Limited is a next-gen media-tech company offering a cloud-based, fully-managed Platform as a Service (PaaS) that enables media companies and content owners to launch a full-featured, scalable, and monetizable platform streaming service.

Laminar has customers around the world and is proud to be serving an incredible experience to millions of end users every month where the tech just gets out of the way and the content from customers takes centre stage.

Laminar is headquartered out of London and has offices in Wroclaw, Dubai, and Barcelona.

For more information, please visit https://lamin.ar

X: twitter.com/LaminarGlobal

Instagram: instagram.com/LaminarGlobal

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/laminarglobal

Media Contact: Raheel Khursheed | raheel.khursheed@lamin.ar

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Lindsay Dobson

media@kidoodle.tv

SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.