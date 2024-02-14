Lafayette and New Orleans, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - AQ Studios, the exciting new face in architecture, has emerged from the merger of Louisiana's architectural titans, ACSW (Lafayette) and Rozas Ward (New Orleans). This fusion is set to redefine the architectural boundaries in Louisiana and beyond, offering a blend of innovation, cultural richness, and urban sophistication.

ACSW, renowned for iconic designs like River Ranch, Lafayette High School, and the University of Louisiana's Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, brings its legacy of groundbreaking design and a focus on community-enhancing architecture. Rozas Ward complements this with its portfolio of culturally rich projects like the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center and The Kalorama of New Orleans condominiums. This merger marks a pivotal moment in the architectural industry, combining decades of expertise and vision. AQ Studios will continue to operate out of their locations in New Orleans and Lafayette, as well as their satellite office in Lake Charles.





Charlie Ward



Eric Crozier



Greg Damico



Chad Abell



Both firms celebrate the merger as a natural and symbiotic union. Eric Crozier, a principal architect at ACSW and the new AQ Studios, expresses enthusiasm: "This merger is a culmination of a growing relationship that has blossomed organically over two years. It's an exciting new chapter that promises to amplify our capabilities, expand our geographic reach, and provide our talented staff with unprecedented growth opportunities."

Charlie Ward, of Rozas Ward and now a principal architect at AQ Studios, shares his excitement: "Our merger is a celebration of strength and adaptability. It's about building on our legacy and ensuring our designs meet the evolving needs of our clients and communities."

AQ Studios is set to leave its mark across various sectors, notably in educational, healthcare, and civic architecture. The firm pledges to uphold the high standards and client-focused approach that defined ACSW and Rozas Ward while pushing the boundaries to create not just functional spaces but also sources of inspiration and community pride.

As AQ Studios embarks on this new journey, it remains dedicated to transforming visions into architectural realities, crafting spaces that celebrate culture and community, and shaping the architectural landscape of Louisiana and beyond for generations to come.

About AQ Studios

Based in the heart of Louisiana, with offices in Lafayette, New Orleans, and Lake Charles, AQ Studios is the result of a strategic merger between ACSW and Rozas Ward, two architectural powerhouses known for their innovation and community-driven designs. This newly formed architecture firm is poised to make a significant impact in educational, healthcare, and civic architecture while catering to a diverse range of clients.

At AQ Studios, the commitment is not just to build structures but also to craft spaces that embody purpose, inspire communities, and resonate with the needs and aspirations of the people they serve. The firm stands as a beacon of architectural excellence, blending a rich heritage with a forward-looking approach to design.

For further details and insights into the transformative world of AQ Studios or to schedule an interview or a discussion, please reach out to Madeline Williams at Madeline@AQTeam.com or 337-235-8016.

