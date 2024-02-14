Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - Regal Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Regal") is pleased to announce that the maturity date of its outstanding convertible debentures issued on February 10, 2022 and due on February 12, 2024 (the "Convertible Debentures") has been extended (the "Extension") by one year to February 12, 2025. Pursuant to the Extension, all accrued and unpaid interest along with the principal amounts will become due and payable on February 12, 2025.

About the Company

Regal Resources is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia whose sole mineral project is its interest in the Sunnyside Project near Nogales, Arizona. Regal Resources is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

