R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
R&S Group increases its free float by broadening its shareholder base
Sissach/BL, Switzerland, 14 February 2024 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN), a leading provider of electrical infrastructure components in focus markets in Europe and the Middle East, herewith informs the market that its major shareholder, CGS III (Jersey) L.P. (CGS), yesterday post market close, sold 1,875,000 R&S Group shares to an international long-only investor. The trade size corresponds to 6.5% of R&S Group's share capital.
With this trade, the holdings of CGS are reduced to 17.5%, from 24.0%. UBS agreed to waive the existing lock-up on the abovementioned 1,875,000 R&S Group shares that CGS undertook in the context of the 2023 Initial Business Combination. The lock-up until 13 December 2024 will continue to apply on CGS's remaining position in R&S Group.
Heinz Kundert, Chairperson of the Board of R&S Group, says: "With yesterday's transaction we welcome a new well-known investor into R&S Group's shareholder register, highlighting the attractiveness of the Group's investment case. The higher expected free-float is also positive for the investors community and our recognition as a public company."
Rolf Lanz, Managing Partner at CGS, adds: "We are pleased to agree to this transaction, leading to the original planned shareholding and we thank the board for its support. CGS remains a major shareholder of R&S Group and continues to be committed to the further development of the company."
Calendar 2024
Media
About R&S Group
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com.
Disclaimer
Additional features:
File: R&S Group increases its free float by broadening its share-holder base
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R&S Group Holding AG
|Churerstrasse 25
|8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@the-rsgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.the-rsgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH1107979838, CH1108008082
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1836659
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1836659 14-Feb-2024 CET/CEST