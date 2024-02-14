R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR R&S Group increases its free float by broadening its shareholder base Free float of R&S Group increases to 57.2%

International long-only investor as new shareholder with 6.5% quota

CGS III (Jersey) L.P sold 1,875,000 R&S Group shares, reducing its stake

to 17.8% (from 24.3%) Sissach/BL, Switzerland, 14 February 2024 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN), a leading provider of electrical infrastructure components in focus markets in Europe and the Middle East, herewith informs the market that its major shareholder, CGS III (Jersey) L.P. (CGS), yesterday post market close, sold 1,875,000 R&S Group shares to an international long-only investor. The trade size corresponds to 6.5% of R&S Group's share capital. With this trade, the holdings of CGS are reduced to 17.5%, from 24.0%. UBS agreed to waive the existing lock-up on the abovementioned 1,875,000 R&S Group shares that CGS undertook in the context of the 2023 Initial Business Combination. The lock-up until 13 December 2024 will continue to apply on CGS's remaining position in R&S Group. Heinz Kundert, Chairperson of the Board of R&S Group, says: "With yesterday's transaction we welcome a new well-known investor into R&S Group's shareholder register, highlighting the attractiveness of the Group's investment case. The higher expected free-float is also positive for the investors community and our recognition as a public company." Rolf Lanz, Managing Partner at CGS, adds: "We are pleased to agree to this transaction, leading to the original planned shareholding and we thank the board for its support. CGS remains a major shareholder of R&S Group and continues to be committed to the further development of the company."

Calendar 2024 21 March Preliminary 2023 key figures 17 April 2023 full-year results 28 May Annual General Meeting 24 July Trading update 11 September 2024 half-year results



Contacts

Investor Relations

Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com Media

Nicolas Weidmann

Phone: +41 79 372 29 81

Email: media@the-rsgroup.com About R&S Group

R&S Group Holding AG ("R&S Group", the "company") is headquartered in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With six manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland and the Middle East, R&S Group serves its domestic and various European export markets with small and medium power and distribution transformers and other components in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange on 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN following its successful business combination with VT5 Acquisition AG, a previously Swiss-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com .

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

