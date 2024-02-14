Anzeige
WKN: 869858 | ISIN: FR0000125338 | Ticker-Symbol: CGM
14.02.2024 | 07:10
Capgemini SE: Renewal of Aiman Ezzat as Chief Executive Officer after the 2024 Shareholders' Meeting

Media relations:
Victoire Grux
Tel.: +33 6 04 52 16 55
victoire.grux@capgemini.com

Investor relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Renewal of Aiman Ezzat as Chief Executive Officer
after the 2024 Shareholders' Meeting

Paris, February 14, 2024 - At its meeting on 13 February 2024, the Board of Directors of Capgemini SE decided to propose the renewal of Mr. Aiman Ezzat's term of office as director for a period of four years, and expressed its intention to confirm Mr. Ezzat in his role as Chief Executive Officer after the Shareholders' Meeting.

The Board of Directors unanimously agreed with this proposal, based on the recommendation of the Ethics & Governance Committee, thereby reaffirming its support for Mr. Ezzat as he continues to implement the Group's strategy.

The Board of Directors will also propose the renewal of the terms of office of Ms. Siân Herbert-Jones and Ms. Belen Moscoso del Prado, for a period of four years. Ms. Herbert-Jones and Ms. Moscoso del Prado are considered to be independent pursuant to the criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which the Company refers.

Assuming the adoption of these resolutions by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 16, 2024, the composition of the Board of Directors would therefore count 15 directors, including two directors representing employees and one director representing employee shareholders. 83% of its members will be independent1, 40% will have international profiles and 42% will be women1.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

1 The directors representing employees and employee shareholders are not taken into account in calculating this percentage, in accordance with the provisions of the AFEP-MEDEF Code and the French Commercial Code.

Attachment

  • 02_13_Board_of_Directors_Composition_Capgemini (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e893f001-fb6d-4971-82fc-bc8f85bb95fb)

