Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter 2023

Bermuda, February 14, 2024
Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2023
Dividend amount: $0.65
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: February 19, 2024
Ex-date: February 20, 2024
Record date: February 21, 2024
Payment date: February 29, 2024
Date of Approval: February 13, 2024
For further queries, please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Email: IR@avancegas.com
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act