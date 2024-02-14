Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP36 | ISIN: SE0010441584 | Ticker-Symbol: LC8
Tradegate
13.02.24
18:59 Uhr
9,865 Euro
+0,065
+0,66 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,7009,90507:51
9,7859,87007:50
PR Newswire
14.02.2024 | 07:18
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calliditas Therapeutics: Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas' Year-end report January - December 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas' Year-end report for January - December 2023 will be published in Swedish and English on Wednesday 21 February 2024 at 07.00 a.m. CET.

A combined audio cast and telephone conference with the opportunity to ask questions will be held at 14.30 p.m. CET on the same day, with CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander and CFO Fredrik Johansson, CMO Richard Philipson and President North America Maria Törnsén.

The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/calliditas-therapeutics-q4-report-2023

To participate via conference call please register via this link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50046870

After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference call. Via the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask oral questions.

For further information, please contact:
Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas
Tel. +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 14, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3927985/2602135.pdf

Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas_Q4 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-calliditas-year-end-report-january--december-2023-302061418.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.