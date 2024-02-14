DJ EGM Votes Submitted via Broadridge - Update

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) EGM Votes Submitted via Broadridge - Update 14-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For immediate release 14 February 2024 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc EGM VOTES SUBMITTED VIA BROADRIDGE - UPDATE Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") refers to its announcement on 9 February 2024 which alerted I-RES shareholders who had issued voting instructions for the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") scheduled for 16 February 2024 via third-party service provider, Broadridge Financial Solutions Limited ("Broadridge"), to an issue on the Broadridge voting instruction platform. Broadridge has confirmed to the Company that the issue has been addressed and that all voting instructions that had been submitted via the Broadridge voting instruction platform and cancelled have been resubmitted. END For further information please contact: For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 For Media Queries: Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632 Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. Important notices This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. Responsibility Statement The directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 303532 EQS News ID: 1836651 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1836651&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)