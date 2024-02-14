Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital operations software now referred to by many as Digital Twins, announces the subscription renewal of edgeCore by Telefónica. Telefónica operates under several brand names across Europe and Latin America, including Movistar, O2, and Vivo, providing a range of services from fixed-line and mobile telephony to broadband and digital television.

edgeTI's Partner, Serima Consulting GmbH has utilized edgeTI products for more than 15 years to illustrate the real-time status of a carrier's major customers and critical operations. Serima began working with edgeTI in 2007 when telecom provider's account data was isolated across multiple technologies of the provider's operational support systems (OSS). Using edgeTI's edgeCore earlier products, the two companies were able to bring data and interfaces together for customers.

"Serima Consulting understands the unique needs of telecom/digital service providers, such as Telefónica, to deliver real transformation to its customers " said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "Thanks to Serima, Telefonica and edgeTI mutually benefit from Serima's domain expertise and presence in Europe."

What began years ago as "single pane of glass" and "portal" projects have evolved to include new digital technologies like data mesh, AI, automation, and composable apps. With edgeCore they are all brought together into virtual replicas and intuitive models of real-world systems and operations. These Digital Twins help people see across their systems and data to focus on what's important. A top use case for tech leaders thru the decade, MarketsandMarkets, the global analyst and growth consulting firm, estimates Digital Twin global revenues to grow at over 61.3 % CAGR from 2023 to 2028 to reach $110.1B.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: www.twitter.com/edge_suite

For more information, please contact:

Nick Brigman, Analyst and Press Relations

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, digital twin market size and business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197747

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.