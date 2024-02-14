



Original-Research: 029 Group SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu 029 Group SE



Unternehmen: 029 Group SE

ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0



Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: HOLD

seit: 14.02.2024

Kursziel: 14.00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Portfolio update // NAV carried by key holding



Topic: While Conscious Good ceased operations, 029 sold one of its holdings, Emerald Stay for EUR 1.6m, a multiple of 2.7x on its invested capital. The group's NAV is now mainly carried by Limestone Capital and TRIP.



Conscious Good. CG was expected to launch a nootropics-based consumer product towards the end of last year. However, due to the chosen manufacturer filed for bankruptcy, the departure of the former CEO and challenging re-financing conditions, the company decided to cease operations at the beginning of February. As a result, we expect 029's total investment of EUR 4.9m to get written down.



It's 5.2% stake in Emerald Stay, which can be seen as an "AirBnB for luxury homes", has been sold. The transaction is expected to generate roughly EUR 1.6m gross proceeds, reflecting a realized multiple on the FY23 book value of around 2.3x and 2.7x on the invested capital. This was carried by the recently strongly increasing number of vacation rentals on the platform (FY23e: +71% yoy), in our view.



Limestone Capital (85% of NAV, eNuW) seems well on track to expand its hotel portfolio. In fact, the company has just purchased a hotel in Madrid. Thanks to its ongoing funding round, Limestone should be able to grow to 20 hotels, operated by its own brand aethos, until the end of 2025e, in our view.



TRIP Drinks (9.5% of NAV, eNuW), UK's leading CBD oils and drinks brand, is further progressing with its geographic expansion. In fact, the company should quickly be gaining traction in the US, allowing to triple sales to EUR 35-40m in FY23 (eNuW). With this development, TRIP should by now be worth notably more compared to its last funding round in August 2022 where it was valued at roughly EUR 105m, eNuW.



The company's remaining holdings, namely hotelbird (3.9% of NAV, eNuW), Brother's Bond (1.6% of NAV, eNuW), fjör (0.4% of NAV, eNuW), are all showing operational developments in line with expectations. Worth highlighting, hotelbird should reach cashflow profitability in FY24e.

Thanks to the proceeds, 029 should be able to either participate in upcoming follow-on transactions or increase the number of holdings. We reiterate our HOLD rating with a new EUR 14 PT (old: EUR 15) based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation (see page 2) with a 5% holding discount.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28875.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

