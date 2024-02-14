Nasdaq Welcomes "Ellex Valiunas" as a Certified Adviser on First North

Vilnius, February 14, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the law firm "Ellex Valiunas" (Ellex Valiunas ir partneriai) has been granted the status of Certified Adviser in Lithuania on the First North market as of February 14, 2024. First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized companies, combining the benefits of being public with simplicity. Being a Certified Adviser permits "Ellex Valiunas" to guide growth companies in Lithuania through the Firth North application process and ensure they meet the market's requirements on a continuous basis. "We congratulate "Ellex Valiunas" on joining the family of Nasdaq Certified Advisers in Lithuania. We wish a success in providing certified advisor services to companies looking to raise growth capital on First North" - said Head of Nasdaq Vilnius Saulius Malinauskas. "We are delighted to become a First North Certified Adviser. Cooperation with Nasdaq gives us greater opportunities to contribute to the development of the Lithuanian capital market. It also opens wider opportunities for our clients to raise capital to grow their businesses," - said Ieva Dosinaite, partner at "Ellex Valiunas". First North Certified Advisers can be companies providing financial, accounting, legal or auditing services, law firms and banks and have completed special First North training. The complete list of Certified Advisers is available on the stock exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com. Law firm "Ellex Valiunas" is one of Ellex's law firms operating in the Baltic States and has the largest team of specialized legal professionals in Lithuania, with a track record of 30 years. The firm has large experience in international projects and significant domestic transactions in the region. More than 110 lawyers provide specialist legal advice in corporate law and regulatory and dispute resolution to ensure clients' success. Nasdaq First North Market is designed for smaller growth companies seeking to raise capital and gain greater visibility and credibility by exposing themselves to a wider range of investors. For investors, First North offers the opportunity to invest in companies at earlier stages of growth. Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at?nasdaq.com Media contacts: Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com +370 61546123