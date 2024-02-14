Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024

GlobeNewswire
14.02.2024
Nasdaq Welcomes "Ellex Valiunas" as a Certified Adviser on First North

Vilnius, February 14, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the law firm
"Ellex Valiunas" (Ellex Valiunas ir partneriai) has been granted the status of
Certified Adviser in Lithuania on the First North market as of February 14,
2024. 

First North is a growth market designed for ambitious small and medium-sized
companies, combining the benefits of being public with simplicity. Being a
Certified Adviser permits "Ellex Valiunas" to guide growth companies in
Lithuania through the Firth North application process and ensure they meet the
market's requirements on a continuous basis. 

"We congratulate "Ellex Valiunas" on joining the family of Nasdaq Certified
Advisers in Lithuania. We wish a success in providing certified advisor
services to companies looking to raise growth capital on First North" - said
Head of Nasdaq Vilnius Saulius Malinauskas. 

"We are delighted to become a First North Certified Adviser. Cooperation with
Nasdaq gives us greater opportunities to contribute to the development of the
Lithuanian capital market. It also opens wider opportunities for our clients to
raise capital to grow their businesses," - said Ieva Dosinaite, partner at
"Ellex Valiunas". 

First North Certified Advisers can be companies providing financial,
accounting, legal or auditing services, law firms and banks and have completed
special First North training. The complete list of Certified Advisers is
available on the stock exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Law firm "Ellex Valiunas" is one of Ellex's law firms operating in the Baltic
States and has the largest team of specialized legal professionals in
Lithuania, with a track record of 30 years. The firm has large experience in
international projects and significant domestic transactions in the region.
More than 110 lawyers provide specialist legal advice in corporate law and
regulatory and dispute resolution to ensure clients' success. 

Nasdaq First North Market is designed for smaller growth companies seeking to
raise capital and gain greater visibility and credibility by exposing
themselves to a wider range of investors. For investors, First North offers the
opportunity to invest in companies at earlier stages of growth. 

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and
other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and
services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on?LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at?nasdaq.com 



Media contacts:

Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene
birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com
+370 61546123
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
