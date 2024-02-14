Numab Therapeutics AG: Numab Therapeutics and Ono Pharmaceutical Announce an Option and Collaboration Agreement to Develop Multi-specific Antibody NM49 for Treatment of Cancer

NM49 is a multi-specific antibody identified through Numab's proprietary discovery and engineering technology platform designed to activate tumor associated macrophage phagocytosis

Numab to receive upfront payment and eligible to receive additional milestone payments plus option to co-develop with profit split arrangement in the United States

Agreement marks third collaboration agreement between Numab and Ono Pharmaceutical

HORGEN, Switzerland, Feb. 14, 2024("Numab") and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Ono") today announced a global research, development and commercialization collaboration for NM49, a multi-specific antibody designed to activate tumor associated macrophage phagocytosis for the treatment of cancers and identified through Numab's proprietary discovery and engineering technology platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ono has obtained an option to in-license NM49 from Numab for global development and commercialization, with Numab retaining an option to co-develop and commercialize in the United States. The option can be exercised prior to the start of a Phase 3 clinical trial and, if exercised, Numab will be eligible for co-promotion and a 50/50 profit split arrangement in the United States. Numab will be responsible for conducting preclinical studies and CMC activities with Ono covering the related expenses and being responsible for development and associated costs if the program enters clinical development. Numab will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible for additional payments based upon the achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales milestones as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

"This important partnership marks our third collaboration with Ono and the first one where Numab has the option to co-develop and commercialize in the United States. We are thrilled to continue working with Ono on developing new high impact multi-specific therapeutics for cancer patients," said David Urech, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Numab Therapeutics. "The collaboration will further expand Numab's product pipeline and improve the productivity of our R&D activities."

"We are very pleased to strengthen the partnership with Numab through the development and commercialization of NM49 generated through Numab's unique multi-specific antibody platform," said Toichi Takino, Senior Executive Officer / Executive Director, Discovery & Research of Ono. "We are committed to the development and commercialization of NM49 to deliver it as a new therapeutic option to patients as soon as possible by maximally utilizing Ono's deep immuno-oncology expertise."

AboutNumabTherapeutics AG

Numab Therapeutics AG is developing multi-specific antibody-based immunotherapies for inflammation and cancer. Reproducible plug-and-play therapeutic design process using proprietary platforms ?-Cap and MATCH puts Numab in a unique position to overcome historical drug discovery barriers and build a pipeline of new and important medicines aimed to maximize patient benefits. Numab's diverse research pipeline spans multiple therapeutic areas and creates the opportunity for the next generation of first-in-class and best-in-class medicines. Our lead candidate NM26, a unique multi-specific targeting IL-4/13 and IL-31 for best-in-class efficacy, is developed with a vision of delivering a lifelong cure to patients suffering from atopic dermatitis and other potential indications. Multiple partnerships with leading pharma companies validate the platform and development capabilities. For further information, visit h ttps://www.numab.com .

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. Ono focuses its research on oncology, immunology, neurology and specialty research with high medical needs as priority areas for discovery and development of innovative medicines. For further information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com .

