NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 and provided guidance for 2024. Bright Horizons is a leading provider of high-quality early education and child care, family care solutions, and workforce education services designed to support working families and client employees across life and career stages.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (compared to Fourth Quarter 2022):

Revenue of $616 million (increase of 16%)

Income from operations of $28 million (decrease of 29%)

Net income of $6 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.09 (decreases of 69% and 71%, respectively)

Non-GAAP measures:

Adjusted income from operations* of $64 million (increase of 15%)

Adjusted EBITDA* of $99 million (increase of 10%)

Adjusted net income* of $48 million and diluted adjusted earnings per common share* of $0.83 (increases of 9% and 8%, respectively)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Highlights (compared to Year Ended December 31, 2022):

Revenue of $2 billion (increase of 20%)

Income from operations of $171 million (increase of 9%)

Net income of $74 million and diluted earnings per common share of $1.28 (decreases of 8% and 7%, respectively)

Non-GAAP measures:

Adjusted income from operations* of $213 million (increase of 16%)

Adjusted EBITDA* of $352 million (increase of 11%)

Adjusted net income* of $164 million and diluted adjusted earnings per common share* of $2.84 (increases of 8% and 9%, respectively)

" I am pleased to report solid financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023," said Stephen Kramer, Chief Executive Officer. " Performance in our Full Service segment was strong, with continued enrollment gains and 15% revenue growth, while our Back-Up Care segment well outpaced our expectations growing revenue 24% year-over-year in the fourth quarter and surpassing $500 million in 2023. We closed out the year on a positive note and I am encouraged by our recent performance and the opportunity for growth as we look ahead to 2024."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue increased $86.1 million, or 16%, in the fourth quarter of 2023, from the fourth quarter of 2022, based on enrollment gains and price increases at our centers, as well as expanded sales and increased utilization of back-up care.

Income from operations was $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $39.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 29%. The decrease in income from operations is primarily related to incremental impairment losses of $21.8 million, as well as reduced funding from pandemic-related government support programs, partially offset by incremental gross profit contributions from enrollment growth and price increases in our full service child care centers, and higher utilization of back-up care services. Net income was $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $18.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 69%, due to the decrease in income from operations noted above, higher interest expense and a higher effective tax rate. Diluted earnings per common share was $0.09 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $0.31 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted EBITDA* increased by $8.7 million, or 10%, to $99.2 million, and adjusted income from operations* increased by $8.1 million, or 15%, to $63.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to contributions from the full service center-based child care and back-up care segments. Adjusted net income* increased by $3.8 million, or 9%, to $48.0 million, as a result of the increase in adjusted income from operations, partially offset by higher interest expense and a higher effective tax rate. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share* was $0.83 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $0.77 in the same period in 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had more than 1,450 client relationships with employers across a diverse array of industries, and operated 1,049 early education and child care centers with the capacity to serve approximately 120,000 children and their families.

*Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and non-recurring costs, such as impairment losses, value-added tax expense related to prior periods, transaction costs, loss on foreign currency forward contracts, and net costs incurred in relation to a cybersecurity incident. Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations before non-recurring costs, such as impairment losses, value-added tax expense related to prior periods, transaction costs, and net costs incurred in relation to a cybersecurity incident. Adjusted net income represents net income determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization, and non-recurring costs, such as impairment losses, value-added tax expense related to prior periods, transaction costs, loss on foreign currency forward contracts, net costs incurred in relation to a cybersecurity incident, and interest on deferred consideration. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share is calculated using adjusted net income. These non-GAAP measures are more fully described and are reconciled from the respective most directly comparable measure determined under GAAP in "Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures" and the attached table " Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations," respectively.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At December 31, 2023, the Company had $71.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $380.7 million available for borrowing under our revolving credit facility. In the year ended December 31, 2023, we generated approximately $256.1 million of cash from operations, compared to $188.5 million for the same period in 2022, and made net investments primarily in fixed assets and acquisitions totaling $126.9 million, compared to $278.0 million for the same period in the prior year.

2024 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we currently expect fiscal year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion and diluted adjusted earnings per common share to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.20. The Company will provide additional information on its outlook during its earnings conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company's actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates," or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, operating expectations, impact of our services and solutions, business trends, our future growth opportunities, enrollment and occupancy levels, back-up care utilization, long-term growth strategy, estimated effective tax rate, tax expense, our future business and financial performance, and our 2024 financial guidance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for child care, dependent care and other workplace solutions, including variations in enrollment trends and lower than expected demand from employer sponsor clients as well as variations in workforce demographics and work environments; the constrained labor market for teachers and staff and ability to hire and retain talent, including the impact of increased compensation and labor costs; the availability or lack of government support and impact of government child care benefit programs; our ability to respond to changing client and customer needs; the possibility that acquisitions may disrupt our operations and expose us to additional risk; our ability to pass on our increased costs; our indebtedness and the terms of such indebtedness; our ability to withstand seasonal fluctuations in the demand for our services; our ability to implement our growth strategies successfully; changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions, including the impact of inflation and interest rate fluctuations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the effects of a cyber-attack, data breach or other security incident on our information technology system or software or those of our third party vendors; changes in tax rates or policies; impacts to our brand or reputation; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2023, and other factors disclosed from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this release and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") throughout this press release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial measures that present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally, and in connection with determining incentive compensation for Company management, including executive officers. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in connection with the determination of certain ratio requirements under our credit agreement. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our historical operations. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. The use of the terms adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures.

With respect to our outlook for diluted adjusted earnings per common share, we do not provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or corresponding reconciliation to such GAAP financial measure on a forward-looking basis. We are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items such as the timing and amount of future impairments, net excess income tax benefits, transaction costs, and other non-recurring costs, as well as the outcome from legal proceedings. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors outside our management's control, and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, our future period earnings per common share as calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

For more information regarding adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share, refer to the reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures in the attached table " Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For more than 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,050 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia and India, and serves more than 1,450 of the world's leading employers. Bright Horizons' early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 % 2022 % Revenue $ 615,648 100.0 % $ 529,522 100.0 % Cost of services 499,746 81.2 % 418,262 79.0 % Gross profit 115,902 18.8 % 111,260 21.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 79,145 12.9 % 62,925 11.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 8,517 1.3 % 8,785 1.7 % Income from operations 28,240 4.6 % 39,550 7.4 % Interest expense - net (14,252 ) (2.3 )% (12,791 ) (2.4 )% Income before income tax 13,988 2.3 % 26,759 5.0 % Income tax expense (8,464 ) (1.4 )% (8,717 ) (1.6 )% Net income $ 5,524 0.9 % $ 18,042 3.4 % Earnings per common share: Common stock - basic $ 0.10 $ 0.31 Common stock - diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock - basic 57,791,646 57,506,602 Common stock - diluted 58,069,824 57,554,377

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2023 % 2022 % Revenue $ 2,418,257 100.0 % $ 2,020,487 100.0 % Cost of services 1,886,533 78.0 % 1,541,834 76.3 % Gross profit 531,724 22.0 % 478,653 23.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 327,068 13.5 % 289,156 14.3 % Amortization of intangible assets 33,415 1.4 % 31,912 1.6 % Income from operations 171,241 7.1 % 157,585 7.8 % Loss on foreign currency forward contracts - - % (5,917 ) (0.3 )% Interest expense - net (51,609 ) (2.2 )% (39,486 ) (1.9 )% Income before income tax 119,632 4.9 % 112,182 5.6 % Income tax expense (45,409 ) (1.8 )% (31,541 ) (1.6 )% Net income $ 74,223 3.1 % $ 80,641 4.0 % Earnings per common share: Common stock - basic $ 1.28 $ 1.38 Common stock - diluted $ 1.28 $ 1.37 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock - basic 57,717,102 58,344,817 Common stock - diluted 57,932,574 58,490,652

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,568 $ 36,224 Accounts receivable - net 281,710 217,170 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,621 94,316 Total current assets 446,899 347,710 Fixed assets - net 579,296 571,471 Goodwill 1,786,405 1,727,852 Other intangible assets - net 216,576 245,574 Operating lease right-of-use assets 774,703 801,626 Other assets 92,265 104,636 Total assets $ 3,896,144 $ 3,798,869 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 18,500 $ 16,000 Borrowings under revolving credit facility - 84,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 259,077 230,634 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 100,387 94,092 Deferred revenue 272,891 222,994 Other current liabilities 148,578 138,574 Total current liabilities 799,433 786,294 Long-term debt - net 944,264 961,581 Operating lease liabilities 796,701 810,403 Deferred income taxes 33,155 50,739 Other long-term liabilities 109,915 109,399 Total liabilities 2,683,468 2,718,416 Total stockholders' equity 1,212,676 1,080,453 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,896,144 $ 3,798,869

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 74,223 $ 80,641 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 110,681 106,142 Stock-based compensation expense 28,834 28,111 Impairment losses 35,903 14,061 Loss on foreign currency forward contracts - 5,917 Deferred income taxes (11,716 ) (9,644 ) Non-cash interest and other - net 12,496 3,419 Changes in assets and liabilities 5,719 (40,176 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 256,140 188,471 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of fixed assets - net (90,795 ) (60,009 ) Proceeds from the maturity of debt securities and sale of other investments 19,538 23,392 Purchases of debt securities and other investments (16,050 ) (25,106 ) Payments and settlements for acquisitions - net of cash acquired (39,629 ) (210,409 ) Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts - (5,917 ) Net cash used in investing activities (126,936 ) (278,049 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Revolving credit facility - net (84,000 ) 84,000 Principal payments of long-term debt (16,000 ) (16,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and restricted stock upon purchase 11,184 13,235 Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock (2,592 ) (6,138 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (182,570 ) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (225 ) (13,865 ) Net cash used in financing activities (91,633 ) (121,338 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14 ) (2,471 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 37,557 (213,387 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year 51,894 265,281 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year $ 89,451 $ 51,894

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Full service center-based child care Back-up care Educational advisory and other services Total Three months ended December 31, 2023 Revenue $ 447,146 $ 134,558 $ 33,944 $ 615,648 Income (loss) from operations (19,097 ) 37,428 9,909 28,240 Adjusted income from operations (1) 12,661 40,991 9,909 63,561 As a percentage of revenue 3 % 30 % 29 % 10 % Three months ended December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 387,954 $ 108,390 $ 33,178 $ 529,522 Income (loss) from operations (4,112 ) 32,806 10,856 39,550 Adjusted income from operations (2) 11,847 32,806 10,856 55,509 As a percentage of revenue 3 % 30 % 33 % 11 %

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2023, adjusted income from operations represents income from operations excluding impairment losses of $35.9 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, of which $32.0 million related to the full service center-based child care segment and $3.9 million related to the back-up care segment, and a reduction in value-added tax expense of $0.6 million related to prior periods, of which $0.3 million was associated with the full service center-based child care segment and $0.3 million was associated with the back-up care segment. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2022 adjusted income from operations for the full service center-based child care segment represents loss from operations excluding impairment losses of $14.1 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, and costs incurred in relation to a cybersecurity incident of $1.9 million.

Full service center-based child care Back-up care Educational advisory and other services Total Year ended December 31, 2023 Revenue $ 1,780,615 $ 516,408 $ 121,234 $ 2,418,257 Income from operations 9,396 133,391 28,454 171,241 Adjusted income from operations (1) 42,898 141,250 28,454 212,602 As a percentage of revenue 2 % 27 % 23 % 9 % Year ended December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 1,493,758 $ 409,554 $ 117,175 $ 2,020,487 Income from operations 12,937 118,788 25,860 157,585 Adjusted income from operations (2) 38,093 118,788 25,860 182,741 As a percentage of revenue 3 % 29 % 22 % 9 %

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2023, adjusted income from operations represents income from operations excluding impairment losses of $35.9 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, of which $32.0 million related to the full service center-based child care segment and $3.9 million related to the back-up care segment, and value-added tax expense of $5.5 million related to prior periods, of which $4.0 million was associated with the back-up care segment and $1.5 million was associated with the full service center-based child care segment. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2022, adjusted income from operations for the full service center-based child care segment represents income from operations excluding impairment losses of $14.1 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, transaction costs of $9.2 million related to acquisitions, and costs incurred in relation to a cybersecurity incident of $1.9 million.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 5,524 $ 18,042 $ 74,223 $ 80,641 Interest expense - net 14,252 12,791 51,609 39,486 Income tax expense 8,464 8,717 45,409 31,541 Depreciation 19,432 19,399 77,266 74,230 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 8,517 8,785 33,415 31,912 EBITDA 56,189 67,734 281,922 257,810 As a percentage of revenue 9 % 13 % 12 % 13 % Additional adjustments: Impairment losses (b) 35,903 14,061 35,903 14,061 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 7,680 6,829 28,834 28,111 Other costs (d) (582 ) 1,898 5,458 11,095 Loss on foreign currency forward contracts (e) - - - 5,917 Total adjustments 43,001 22,788 70,195 59,184 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,190 $ 90,522 $ 352,117 $ 316,994 As a percentage of revenue 16 % 17 % 15 % 16 % Income from operations $ 28,240 $ 39,550 $ 171,241 $ 157,585 Impairment losses (b) 35,903 14,061 35,903 14,061 Other costs (d) (582 ) 1,898 5,458 11,095 Adjusted income from operations $ 63,561 $ 55,509 $ 212,602 $ 182,741 As a percentage of revenue 10 % 11 % 9 % 9 % Net income $ 5,524 $ 18,042 $ 74,223 $ 80,641 Income tax expense 8,464 8,717 45,409 31,541 Income before income tax 13,988 26,759 119,632 112,182 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 8,517 8,785 33,415 31,912 Impairment losses (b) 35,903 14,061 35,903 14,061 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 7,680 6,829 28,834 28,111 Other costs (d) (582 ) 1,898 5,458 11,095 Loss on foreign currency forward contracts (e) - - - 5,917 Interest on deferred consideration (f) 1,478 1,486 5,890 2,957 Adjusted income before income tax 66,984 59,818 229,132 206,235 Adjusted income tax expense (g) (18,956 ) (15,553 ) (64,869 ) (54,036 ) Adjusted net income $ 48,028 $ 44,265 $ 164,263 $ 152,199 As a percentage of revenue 8 % 8 % 7 % 8 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 58,069,824 57,554,377 57,932,574 58,490,652 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share $ 0.83 $ 0.77 $ 2.84 $ 2.60

(a) Amortization of intangible assets represents amortization expense, including quarterly amortization expense of $5.0 million associated with intangible assets recorded in connection with our going private transaction in May 2008. (b) Impairment losses represent impairment costs for long-lived assets as a result of center closures and reduced operating performance at certain centers due to the impact of a challenging labor market and current macroeconomic conditions on our operations. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, impairment costs totaled $35.9 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, of which $32.0 million related to the full service center-based child care segment and $3.9 million related to the back-up care segment. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, impairment costs totaled $14.1 million related to the full service center-based child care segment. (c) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation. (d) Other costs in the three months ended December 31, 2023 consist of a reduction in value-added tax expense of $0.6 million related to prior periods, of which $0.3 million was associated with the full service center-based child care segment and $0.3 million was associated with the back-up care segment. Other costs in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 consist of value-added tax expense of $5.5 million related to prior periods, of which $4.0 million was associated with the back-up care segment and $1.5 million was associated with the full service center-based child care segment. Other costs in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 consist of costs incurred in relation to a cybersecurity incident of $1.9 million, and other costs in the year ended December 31, 2022 also consist of transaction costs incurred in connection with acquisitions of $9.2 million. (e) During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company entered into foreign currency forward contracts for the purchase of Australian dollars to satisfy the purchase price of an acquisition completed on July 1, 2022. A loss of $5.9 million resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency rates was recognized in the year ended December 31, 2022 in relation to these contracts. (f) Interest on deferred consideration represents the imputed interest on the deferred consideration issued in connection with the July 1, 2022 acquisition of Only About Children, a child care operator in Australia. (g) Adjusted income tax expense represents income tax expense calculated on adjusted income before income tax at an effective tax rate of approximately 28% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and of approximately 26% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

