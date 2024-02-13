BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company's fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Fourth-quarter sales were $812.3 million, a decrease of 14% from the same quarter last year. Fourth-quarter GAAP net income was $38.0 million, or $0.25 income per diluted share, which included $30.0 million of gain on termination of the Alliance Agreement with MacDermid Enthone, $10.4 million of goodwill impairment, $30.5 million of impairment of long-lived assets, $51.0 million of amortization of intangible assets, $7.8 million of integration costs related to the acquisition of CMC Materials and $14.6 million of other net costs. Non-GAAP net income was $97.9 million for the fourth quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.65.
Bertrand Loy, Entegris' president and chief executive officer, said: "Our unit driven model has displayed strong resilience during the current industry downturn. We closed 2023 with fourth quarter sales and non-GAAP EPS results above our guidance. For the year, we outperformed the market by 6 points, driven in large part by our strong position at the leading-edge technology nodes. In addition, we divested three non-core businesses and used the proceeds and free cash flow to pay off $1.3 billion of debt. We also continued to make significant R&D and capacity investments, which are vital for our long-term growth."
Mr. Loy added: "As we enter 2024, inventories of semiconductors have largely normalized, end demand has stabilized in most segments, and we expect a gradual industry recovery to occur throughout the year. In addition, we expect Entegris will continue to outgrow the market and show leverage in our model."
Mr. Loy concluded: "We remain as optimistic as ever about the long-term growth prospects for the semiconductor industry. The industry is entering a period of unprecedented technology change and device complexity. This means the market is moving toward Entegris. Our core value proposition in materials science, materials purity, and end-to-end solutions has become increasingly enabling and critical for our customers. This will translate into rapidly expanding Entegris content per wafer, strong outperformance and earnings growth for years to come."
Quarterly Financial Results Summary
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Results
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2023
Net sales
$812,291
$946,070
$888,239
Operating income
$101,017
$143,776
$117,061
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
12.4%
15.2%
13.2%
Net income
$37,977
$57,427
$33,212
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.25
$0.38
$0.22
Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
$168,268
$219,353
$195,715
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
20.7%
23.2%
22.0%
Non-GAAP net income
$97,943
$124,451
$103,588
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.65
$0.83
$0.68
First-Quarter Outlook
For the Company's guidance for the first quarter ending March 30, 2024, the Company expects sales of $770 million to $790 million, GAAP net income of $42 million to $49 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.28 and $0.33. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.60 to $0.65, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $91 million to $98 million. The Company also expects Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 26.5% to 27.5% of sales.
Segment Results
The Company operates in three segments (the Materials Solutions segment resulted from combining the Advanced Planarization Solutions and the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segments):
Materials Solutions (MS): MS provides advanced consumable materials, such as CMP slurries and pads, deposition materials, process chemistries and gases, formulated cleans, etchants and other specialty materials; that enable our customers' technical roadmaps, improve device performance, lower their total cost of ownership and enhance their yields.
Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers advanced filtration solutions that improve customers' yield, device reliability and cost; by filtering and purifying critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions that improve customers' yields by protecting critical materials during manufacturing, transportation, and storage; including products that monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.
About Entegris
Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 8,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.
Non-GAAP Information
The Company's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Proforma net sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted segment profit, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share, together with related measures thereof, are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to better understand and manage its business and believes these measures provide investors and analysts additional and meaningful information for the assessment of the Company's ongoing results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to assist in the evaluation of the performance of its business segments and to make operating decisions. Management believes that the Company's non-GAAP measures help indicate the Company's baseline performance before certain gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of the Company's business or future outlook, and that non-GAAP measures offer a more consistent view of business performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures aid investors' overall understanding of the Company's results by providing a higher degree of transparency for such items and providing a level of disclosure that will help investors generally understand how management plans, measures and evaluates the Company's business performance. Management believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides greater consistency in its financial reporting and facilitates investors' understanding of the Company's historical operating trends by providing an additional basis for comparisons to prior periods. The reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP segment profit to adjusted operating income, GAAP net income to adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income and diluted earnings per common share to non-GAAP net income and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share and GAAP outlook to non-GAAP outlook are included elsewhere in this release.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three months ended
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2023
Net sales
$812,291
$946,070
$888,239
Cost of sales
467,611
541,545
521,165
Gross profit
344,680
404,525
367,074
Selling, general and administrative expenses
144,680
139,246
116,051
Engineering, research and development expenses
67,567
68,041
66,810
Amortization of intangible assets
50,984
53,462
51,239
Goodwill impairment
10,432
-
15,913
Gain on termination of Alliance Agreement
(30,000)
-
-
Operating income
101,017
143,776
117,061
Interest expense, net
62,101
82,013
75,594
Other expense (income), net
12,058
(3,447)
10,243
Income before income tax (benefit) expense
26,858
65,210
31,224
Income tax (benefit) expense
(11,264)
7,783
(2,127)
Equity in net loss of affiliates
145
-
139
Net income
$37,977
$57,427
$33,212
Basic earnings per common share:
$0.25
$0.39
$0.22
Diluted earnings per common share:
$0.25
$0.38
$0.22
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
150,223
149,039
150,127
Diluted
151,331
149,909
151,229
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Twelve months ended
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Net sales
$3,523,926
$3,282,033
Cost of sales
2,026,321
1,885,620
Gross profit
1,497,605
1,396,413
Selling, general and administrative expenses
576,194
543,485
Engineering, research and development expenses
277,313
228,994
Amortization of intangible assets
214,477
143,953
Goodwill impairment
115,217
-
Gain on termination of Alliance Agreement
(184,754)
-
Operating income
499,158
479,981
Interest expense, net
301,121
208,975
Other expense, net
25,367
23,926
Income before income tax (benefit) expense
172,670
247,080
Income tax (benefit) expense
(8,413)
38,160
Equity in net loss of affiliates
414
-
Net income
$180,669
$208,920
Basic earnings per common share:
$1.21
$1.47
Diluted earnings per common share:
$1.20
$1.46
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
149,900
142,294
Diluted
150,945
143,146
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$456,929
$563,439
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
457,052
535,485
Inventories, net
607,051
812,815
Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes
63,879
47,618
Assets held-for-sale
278,753
246,531
Other current assets
113,663
129,297
Total current assets
1,977,327
2,335,185
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,468,043
1,393,337
Other assets:
Right-of-use assets
80,399
94,940
Goodwill
3,945,860
4,408,331
Intangible assets, net
1,281,969
1,841,955
Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets
31,432
28,867
Other
27,561
36,242
Total assets
$8,812,591
$10,138,857
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt
-
151,965
Accounts payable
134,211
172,488
Accrued liabilities
283,158
328,784
Liabilities held-for-sale
19,223
10,637
Income tax payable
77,403
98,057
Total current liabilities
513,995
761,931
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
4,577,141
5,632,928
Long-term lease liability
68,986
80,716
Other liabilities
243,875
445,282
Shareholders' equity
3,408,594
3,218,000
Total liabilities and equity
$8,812,591
$10,138,857
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Operating activities:
Net income
$37,977
$57,427
$180,669
$208,920
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
42,558
41,882
172,683
135,371
Amortization
50,984
53,462
214,477
143,953
Share-based compensation expense
8,955
9,033
61,371
66,577
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification
17,003
1,052
27,865
3,287
Impairment of Goodwill
10,432
-
115,217
-
Gain on termination of Alliance Agreement
(30,000)
-
(184,754)
-
(Gain) Loss on sale of business and held for sale assets
(4,740)
-
23,839
-
Other
(4,841)
(28,678)
(32,374)
32,542
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade accounts and notes receivable
903
(25,265)
608
(59,643)
Inventories
39,411
(23,000)
102,751
(203,335)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(33,892)
(78,788)
(29,547)
4,519
Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable
26,597
37,388
(10,177)
21,751
Other
(10,697)
(12,460)
(13,066)
(1,659)
Net cash provided by operating activities
150,650
32,053
629,562
352,283
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(128,665)
(147,356)
(456,847)
(466,192)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
-
-
-
(4,474,925)
Proceeds from sale of businesses
680,674
-
814,960
-
Proceeds from termination of Alliance Agreement
21,900
-
191,151
-
Other
1,888
(5,716)
3,807
(4,592)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
575,797
(153,072)
553,071
(4,945,709)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt
-
-
217,449
5,416,753
Payments of revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt
(869,725)
(70,000)
(1,473,675)
(486,000)
Payments for debt issuance costs
-
1
(3,475)
(99,488)
Payments for dividends
(15,019)
(14,896)
(60,221)
(57,309)
Issuance of common stock
13,159
5,404
50,792
16,168
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(568)
(73)
(12,108)
(22,820)
Other
(468)
(242)
(1,391)
(1,101)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(872,621)
(79,806)
(1,282,629)
4,766,203
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
9,083
9,597
(6,514)
(11,903)
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(137,091)
(191,228)
(106,510)
160,874
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
594,020
754,667
563,439
402,565
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$456,929
$563,439
$456,929
$563,439
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Net sales
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Materials Solutions
$364,965
$458,012
$435,538
$1,689,467
$1,380,208
Microcontamination Control
288,427
284,676
286,217
1,127,555
1,105,996
Advanced Materials Handling
169,191
213,890
180,248
758,648
846,492
Inter-segment elimination
(10,292)
(10,508)
(13,764)
(51,744)
(50,663)
Total net sales
$812,291
$946,070
$888,239
$3,523,926
$3,282,033
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Segment profit
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Materials Solutions
$53,204
$71,489
$56,955
$296,375
$219,189
Microcontamination Control
97,558
107,413
101,132
395,348
411,475
Advanced Materials Handling
20,463
48,045
31,642
136,100
183,738
Total segment profit
171,225
226,947
189,729
827,823
814,402
Amortization of intangibles
50,984
53,462
51,239
214,477
143,953
Unallocated expenses
19,224
29,709
21,429
114,188
190,468
Total operating income
$101,017
$143,776
$117,061
$499,158
$479,981
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Net Sales
$812,291
$946,070
$888,239
$3,523,926
$3,282,033
Gross profit-GAAP
$344,680
$404,525
$367,074
$1,497,605
$1,396,413
Adjustments to gross profit:
Restructuring costs 1
28
-
789
8,194
-
Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold 2
-
-
-
-
61,932
Adjusted gross profit
$344,708
$404,525
$367,863
$1,505,799
$1,458,345
Gross margin - as a % of net sales
42.4%
42.8%
41.3%
42.5%
42.5%
Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales
42.4%
42.8%
41.4%
42.7%
44.4%
1 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.
2 Represents the additional cost of goods sold recognized in connection with the step-up of inventory valuation related to the CMC Materials acquisition.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Adjusted segment profit
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
MS segment profit
$53,204
$71,489
$56,955
$296,375
$219,189
Restructuring costs 1
1,635
-
519
9,261
-
(Gain) loss from the sale of businesses 2
(4,740)
(254)
-
23,839
(254)
Goodwill impairment 3
10,432
-
15,913
115,217
-
Gain on termination of Alliance Agreement 4
(30,000)
-
-
(184,754)
-
Impairment on long-lived assets 5
30,464
-
-
30,464
-
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold 6
-
-
-
-
61,932
MS adjusted segment profit
$60,995
$71,235
$73,387
$290,402
$280,867
MC segment profit
$97,558
$107,413
$101,132
$395,348
$411,475
Restructuring costs 1
173
-
215
3,183
-
MC adjusted segment profit
$97,731
$107,413
$101,347
$398,531
$411,475
AMH segment profit
$20,463
$48,045
$31,642
$136,100
$183,738
Restructuring costs 1
105
-
467
1,826
-
AMH adjusted segment profit
$20,568
$48,045
$32,109
$137,926
$183,738
Unallocated general and administrative expenses
$19,224
$29,709
$21,429
$114,188
$190,468
Less: unallocated deal and integration costs
(7,810)
(22,369)
(10,301)
(56,526)
(152,238)
Less: unallocated restructuring costs 1
(388)
-
-
(475)
-
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
$11,026
$7,340
$11,128
$57,187
$38,230
Total adjusted segment profit
$179,294
$226,693
$206,843
$826,859
$876,080
Less: adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
11,026
7,340
11,128
57,187
38,230
Total adjusted operating income
$168,268
$219,353
$195,715
$769,672
$837,850
1 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.
2 (Gain) loss from the sale of our businesses.
3 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill.
4 Gain on termination of Alliance Agreement with MacDermid Enthone.
5 Impairment of long-lived assets.
6 Represents the additional cost of goods sold recognized in connection with the step-up of inventory valuation related to the CMC Materials acquisition.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Net sales
$812,291
$946,070
$888,239
$3,523,926
$3,282,033
Net income
$37,977
$57,427
$33,212
$180,669
$208,920
Net income - as a % of net sales
4.7%
6.1%
3.7%
5.1%
6.4%
Adjustments to net income:
Equity in net loss of affiliates
145
-
139
414
-
Income tax (benefit) expense
(11,264)
7,783
(2,127)
(8,413)
38,160
Interest expense, net
62,101
82,013
75,594
301,121
208,975
Other expense (income), net
12,058
(3,447)
10,243
25,367
23,926
GAAP - Operating income
101,017
143,776
117,061
499,158
479,981
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
12.4%
15.2%
13.2%
14.2%
14.6%
Goodwill impairment 1
10,432
-
15,913
115,217
-
Deal and transaction costs 2
-
258
-
3,001
39,543
Integration costs:
Professional fees 3
4,582
13,723
6,756
36,650
35,422
Severance costs 4
(395)
2,273
(454)
1,478
6,269
Retention costs 5
-
457
45
1,687
1,987
Other costs 6
3,623
2,105
3,953
13,710
7,053
Contractual and non-cash integration costs:
CMC Materials retention costs 7
-
3,553
-
-
18,030
Stock-based compensation alignment 8
-
-
-
-
21,584
Change in control costs 9
-
-
-
-
22,350
Restructuring costs 10
2,301
-
1,202
14,745
-
(Gain) loss on sale of businesses 11
(4,740)
(254)
-
23,839
(254)
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold 12
-
-
-
-
61,932
Gain on termination of Alliance Agreement 13
(30,000)
-
-
(184,754)
-
Impairment of long-lived assets14
30,464
-
-
30,464
-
Amortization of intangible assets 15
50,984
53,462
51,239
214,477
143,953
Adjusted operating income
168,268
219,353
195,715
769,672
837,850
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
20.7%
23.2%
22.0%
21.8%
25.5%
Depreciation
42,558
41,882
39,631
172,683
135,371
Adjusted EBITDA
$210,826
$261,235
$235,346
$942,355
$973,221
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
26.0%
27.6%
26.5%
26.7%
29.7%
1 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill.
2 Deal and transaction costs associated with CMC Materials acquisition and completed and announced divestitures.
3 Represents professional and vendor fees recorded in connection with services provided by consultants, accountants, lawyers and other third-party service providers to assist us in integrating CMC Materials into our operations. These fees arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.
4 Represents severance charges related to the integration of the CMC Materials acquisition.
5 Represents retention charges related directly to the CMC Materials acquisition and completed and announced divestitures, and are not part of our normal, recurring cash operating expenses.
6 Represents other employee related costs and other costs incurred relating to the CMC Materials acquisition and the completed and announced divestitures. These costs arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.
7Represents non-recurring costs associated with the CMC Materials retention program that was agreed upon and set forth in the definitive acquisition agreement.
8 Represents the non-cash incremental expense associated with adopting retirement vesting obligations on Entegris equity awards, similar to those of CMC Materials equity awards.
9 Relates to the change in control agreements that were in place with management of CMC Materials prior to the acquisition and the associated expense post-acquisition.
10 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.
11 (Gain) loss from the sale of our businesses.
12 Represents the additional cost of goods sold recognized in connection with the step-up of inventory valuation related to the CMC Materials acquisition.
13 Gain on termination of the Alliance Agreement with MacDermid Enthone.
14 Impairment of long-lived assets.
15 Non-cash amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired in acquisitions.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
GAAP net income
$37,977
$57,427
$33,212
$180,669
$208,920
Adjustments to net income:
Goodwill impairment 1
10,432
-
15,913
115,217
-
Deal and transaction costs 2
-
258
-
3,001
39,543
Integration costs:
Professional fees 3
4,582
13,723
6,756
36,650
35,422
Severance costs 4
(395)
2,273
(454)
1,478
6,269
Retention costs 5
-
457
45
1,687
1,987
Other costs 6
3,623
2,105
3,953
13,710
7,053
Contractual and non-cash integration costs:
CMC Materials retention costs 7
-
3,553
-
-
18,030
Stock-based compensation alignment 8
-
-
-
-
21,584
Change in control costs 9
-
-
-
-
22,350
Restructuring costs 10
2,301
-
1,202
14,745
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification 11
17,003
1,052
4,532
29,896
3,287
(Gain) loss on sale of businesses 12
(4,740)
(254)
-
23,839
(254)
Gain on termination of Alliance Agreement 13
(30,000)
-
-
(184,754)
-
Infineum termination fee, net 14
-
-
-
(10,877)
-
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold 15
-
-
-
-
61,932
Interest expense, net 16
-
-
-
-
29,822
Impairment of long-lived assets 17
30,464
-
-
30,464
-
Amortization of intangible assets 18
50,984
53,462
51,239
214,477
143,953
Tax effect of adjustments to net income and discrete tax items19
(24,288)
(9,605)
(12,810)
(71,284)
(65,728)
Non-GAAP net income
$97,943
$124,451
$103,588
$398,918
$534,170
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.25
$0.38
$0.22
$1.20
$1.46
Effect of adjustments to net income
$0.39
$0.45
$0.46
$1.45
$2.27
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.65
$0.83
$0.68
$2.64
$3.73
Diluted weighted averages shares outstanding
151,331
149,909
151,229
150,945
143,146
1 Non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill.
2 Deal and transaction costs associated with the CMC Materials acquisition and completed and announced divestitures.
3 Represents professional and vendor fees recorded in connection with services provided by consultants, accountants, lawyers and other third-party service providers to assist us in integrating CMC Materials into our operations. These fees arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.
4 Represents severance charges related to the integration of CMC Materials.
5 Represents retention charges related directly to the CMC Materials acquisition and completed and announced divestitures, and are not part of our normal, recurring cash operating expenses.
6 Represents other employee-related costs and other costs incurred relating to the CMC Materials acquisition and completed and announced divestitures. These costs arise outside of the ordinary course of our continuing operations.
7 Represents non-recurring costs associated with the CMC retention program that was agreed upon and set forth in the definitive acquisition agreement.
8 Represents the non-cash incremental expense associated with adopting retirement vesting obligations on Entegris equity awards, similar to those of CMC Materials equity awards.
9 Relates to the change in control agreements that were in place with management of CMC Materials prior to the acquisition and the associated expense post-acquisition.
10 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.
11 Non-recurring loss on extinguishment of debt and modification of our debt.
12 (Gain) loss from the sale of our businesses.
13 Gain on termination of the Alliance Agreement with MacDermid Enthone.
14 Non-recurring gain from the termination fee with Infineum.
15 Represents the additional cost of goods sold recognized in connection with the step-up of inventory valuation related to the CMC Materials acquisition.
16 Non-recurring interest costs related to the financing of the CMC Materials acquisition.
17 Impairment of long-lived assets.
18 Non-cash amortization expense associated with intangibles acquired in acquisitions.
19 The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate for each respective year.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Three months ended
Dec 31, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Net sales
$812,291
$888,239
Less: Divestitures 1
(1,264)
(93,170)
Adjusted Net sales (excluding divestitures) Non-GAAP
$811,027
$795,069
1 Adjusted for the quarterly impact of net sales from divestitures of EC and termination of Alliance Agreement.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
First-Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP Operating Margin to non-GAAP Operating Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
March 30, 2024
Net sales
$770 - $790
GAAP - Operating income
$101 - $115
Operating margin - as a % of net sales
13% - 15%
Deal, transaction and integration costs
8
Amortization of intangible assets
51
Adjusted operating income
$160 - $174
Adjusted operating margin - as a % of net sales
21% - 22%
Depreciation
44
Adjusted EBITDA
$204 - $217
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
26.5% - 27.5%
First-Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
March 30, 2024
GAAP net income
$42 -$49
Adjustments to net income:
Deal, transaction and integration costs
8
Amortization of intangible assets
51
Income tax effect
(10)
Non-GAAP net income
$91 - $98
First-Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
March 30, 2024
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.28 - $0.33
Adjustments to diluted earnings per common share:
Deal, transaction and integration costs
0.05
Amortization of intangible assets
0.34
Income tax effect
(0.07)
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$0.60 - $0.65
