LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the fourth quarter 2023.

CEO Commentary

Michael Hays, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We're pleased to start 2024 with momentum from another consecutive quarter of growth in new sales and operating margin. We have trimmed non-core service lines, and developed our capability across the patient, customer, and employee experience continuum to focus on our clients' most important needs. With industry-leading solutions - from C-Suite strategy through The Governance Institute, to customized data benchmarking and analysis, to actionable front-line solutions - NRC is better positioned than ever, and our highest ever Net Promoter Score of 75, a level rarely achieved by any brand, is a testament to delivering value to our partners."

Mr. Hays continued, "I'm particularly excited by our expanded executive team and growth plan. We expect to roll out new Market Experience, PX, CX, and EX products regularly over the coming year and beyond. Meanwhile, we are ramping up our sales, IT, and innovative product development resources, with a focus on AI enabled solutions, to deliver more to our customers while improving our efficiency. We believe we are strongly positioned to expand Human Understanding across the experience lifecycle to recognize and respond to individuals as consumers, patients, and caregivers. In fulfilling our mission, we believe we are positioned to increase share across historical and expanded markets while creating more opportunity for our associates and value for our stockholders."

Financial Summary

Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, commented on the financial results, "Diluted earnings per share increased for the fourth straight quarter through a combination of sequentially improving new sales, focused cost control, and lower share count attributable to share repurchases. We continue to focus on returning to revenue growth, expanding our margins, and stockholder returns."

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022:

Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.36 from $0.27. The 2022 period included a $0.10 per share cumulative foreign currency translation expense associated with exiting the Canadian market.

Revenue was $38 million in each period, as increased new core sales were offset by reductions in non-core revenue.

From a capital standpoint, the Company remains well-positioned to execute the entire range of capital allocation alternatives, including funding innovation and growth investments, dividends, and share repurchases. During 2023, the Company returned $55 million to stockholders in the form of dividends and stock repurchases, and another $15 million in stock was repurchased in January of 2024. Return on average equity improved to 51% in 2023 from 40% in 2022, primarily resulting from returning capital to stockholders through dividends and stock repurchases.

For the remainder of 2024, capital allocation is expected to focus primarily on growth and innovation initiatives (including facilities renovation) and the regular quarterly dividend. At December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $30 million of net debt, $30 million available on its revolving line of credit, and $56 million available on its delayed draw term facility.

CFO Retirement

Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Company of his intent to retire effective March 31, 2024. Chief Executive Officer, Michael Hays, commented: "We appreciate Kevin's leadership and contributions over a remarkable 13-years of service. Under Kevin's watch, the Company's revenue has more than doubled, the market capitalization of our common stock has quadrupled, and we have returned over $255 million to our stockholders in the form of dividends and stock repurchases. Additionally, his integrity, insistence on quality, and unfailing good nature have reinforced our culture and helped develop a deep and talented team that is ready to assume his responsibilities. Our Vice President of Finance, Linda Stacy, has been promoted to Principal Accounting Officer effective March 31. We are grateful for Kevin's service and wish him a productive and happy retirement."

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Monday, April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Conference Call

A live simulcast of National Research Corporation's 2023 fourth quarter conference call will be available online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/823574505 February 14, 2024, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

About NRC

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health's commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health's patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "believes," "expect," "focus," "potential," "will," derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. In this press release, the statement related to the roll out of new products, future use of AI, our ability to improve efficiency, the potential to expand Human Understanding and increase market share, and future revenue growth, margins, stockholder returns, and capital allocation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 38,001 $ 38,144 $ 148,580 $ 151,568 Operating expenses: Direct 13,793 13,987 56,015 57,049 Selling, general and administrative 11,070 10,541 46,621 42,699 Depreciation and amortization 1,429 1,375 5,899 5,277 Total operating expenses 26,292 25,903 108,535 105,025 Operating income 11,709 12,241 40,045 46,543 Other income (expense): Interest income 41 134 820 168 Interest expense (269 ) (286 ) (862 ) (1,209 ) Reclassification of cumulative translation into earnings -- (2,569 ) -- (2,569 ) Other, net (13 ) (49 ) (41 ) (118 ) Total other income (expense) (241 ) (2,770 ) (83 ) (3,728 ) Income before income taxes 11,468 9,471 39,962 42,815 Provision for income taxes 2,610 2,830 8,991 11,015 Net income $ 8,858 $ 6,641 $ 30,971 $ 31,800 Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 1.26 $ 1.28 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 1.25 $ 1.27 Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding: Basic 24,437 24,648 24,540 24,922 Diluted 24,548 24,775 24,673 25,052

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,653 $ 25,026 Accounts receivable, net 12,378 14,461 Other current assets 5,329 4,229 Total current assets 24,360 43,716 Property and equipment, net 28,205 17,248 Goodwill 61,614 61,614 Other, net 8,258 7,883 Total assets $ 122,437 $ 130,461 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of notes payable $ 7,214 $ 4,491 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,194 5,136 Accrued compensation 3,953 4,551 Deferred revenue 14,834 15,198 Dividends payable 2,906 2,956 Other current liabilities 1,102 1,085 Total current liabilities 36,203 33,417 Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 29,470 17,690 Other non-current liabilities 7,809 7,321 Total liabilities 73,482 58,428 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued -- -- Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 31,002,919 in 2023 and 30,922,181 in 2022, outstanding 24,219,887 in 2023 and 24,628,173 in 2022 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 178,213 175,453 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (30,530 ) (25,184 ) Treasury stock (98,759 ) (78,267 ) Total shareholders' equity 48,955 72,033 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 122,437 $ 130,461

Contacts

Kevin R. Karas

Chief Financial Officer

402-475-2525