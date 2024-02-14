TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR.UN-TSX) (the "Trust" or "Dream Industrial REIT" or "Dream Industrial" or "we" or "us") today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on February 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (ET).

HIGHLIGHTS

Diluted funds from operations ("FFO") per Unit (1) was $0.98 in 2023, a 10.1% increase when compared to $0.89 in 2022. For the quarter, diluted FFO per Unit was $0.24, a 3.9% increase when compared to Q4 2022;

Comparative properties net operating income ("CP NOI") (constant currency basis) (2) was $310.0 million in 2023, a 11.3% increase when compared to $278.5 million in 2022. The Canadian portfolio posted a year-over-year CP NOI (constant currency basis) growth of 12.6% and the European portfolio saw 10.5% year-over-year CP NOI (constant currency basis) growth. For the quarter, CP NOI (constant currency basis) was $85.6 million, a 9.6% increase when compared to $78.1 million in Q4 2022, driven by 11.1% CP NOI (constant currency basis) growth in Canada and 8.5% CP NOI (constant currency basis) growth in Europe.

Net rental income was $334.2 million in 2023, a 18.7% increase when compared to $281.6 million in 2022. For the year, net rental income increased by 20.5% in Ontario, 10.1% in Québec, 5.6% in Western Canada and 22.7% in Europe excluding disposed investment properties, primarily driven by strong CP NOI (constant currency basis) growth in 2023, the impact of acquired investment properties in the past year and higher net property management fees. For the quarter, net rental income was $85.2 million, a 12.8% increase when compared to $75.6 million in Q4 2022, driven by 12.8% in Ontario, 4.3% in Québec, 8.1% in Western Canada and 13.5% in Europe.

Net income was $104.3 million in 2023, compared to net income of $705.9 million in 2022, mainly driven by fair value adjustments to financial instruments and investment properties. The net income in 2023 was comprised of net rental income of $334.2 million, fair value decrease in investment properties of $66.7 million, fair value decrease in financial instruments of $68.1 million and other expenses of $95.1 million. For the quarter, net loss was $8.8 million, compared to net loss of $34.1 million in Q4 2022.

Total assets were $7.9 billion as at December 31, 2023, a 7.9% increase when compared to $7.3 billion as at December 31, 2022, driven by investments in the Dream Summit joint venture and development projects.

Total equity (including LP B Units) (2) and total equity (per consolidated financial statements) was $4.8 billion and $4.6 billion as at December 31, 2023, respectively. This represents a 2.0% increase and 2.7% increase, respectively, when compared to December 31, 2022.

Net asset value ("NAV") per Unit(1) was $16.61 as at December 31, 2023, compared to the NAV per Unit of $16.97 as at December 31, 2022.

(1) Diluted FFO per Unit and NAV per Unit are non-GAAP ratios. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. (2) CP NOI (constant currency basis) and Total equity (including LP B Units) are non-GAAP financial measures. The tables included in the Appendices section of this press release reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures. For further information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in thousands of dollars except per Unit amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating results Net rental income $ 85,181 $ 75,548 $ 334,180 $ 281,587 CP NOI (constant currency basis)(1) 85,578 78,054 310,035 278,463 Net income (8,817) (34,147) 104,299 705,885 Funds from operations ("FFO")(2) 69,286 64,033 274,634 240,493 Per Unit amounts FFO - diluted(3)(4) $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.98 $ 0.89 Distribution rate $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 See footnotes at end.

PORTFOLIO INFORMATION As at December 31, December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2023 2022 Total portfolio Number of assets(5)(6) 327 257 Investment properties fair value $ 6,924,274 $ 6,759,425 Gross leasable area ("GLA") (in millions of sq. ft.)(6) 71.4 47.3 Occupancy rate - in-place and committed (period-end)(7) 96.2% 98.9% Occupancy rate - in-place (period-end)(7) 96.0% 97.9% See footnotes at end.

FINANCING AND CAPITAL INFORMATION (unaudited) As at December 31, December 31, (in thousands of dollars except per Unit amounts) 2023 2022 FINANCING Credit rating- DBRS BBB (mid) BBB (mid) Net total debt-to-total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents) ratio(8) 36.0% 31.7% Net total debt-to-normalized adjusted EBITDAFV ratio (years)(9) 7.7 8.3 Interest coverage ratio (times)(10) 6.0 12.3 Weighted average face interest rate on debt 2.35% 1.21% Unencumbered investment properties(11) $ 5,401,880 $ 5,313,083 Total assets $ 7,858,340 $ 7,280,493 Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,916 $ 83,802 Available liquidity (period-end)(12) $ 491,868 $ 529,587 CAPITAL Total equity (excluding LP B Units) $ 4,574,897 $ 4,452,741 Total equity (including LP B Units)(13) $ 4,761,215 $ 4,669,612 Total number of Units (in thousands)(14) 286,590 275,156 Net asset value ("NAV") per Unit(15) $ 16.61 $ 16.97 Unit price $ 13.96 $ 11.69 See footnotes at end.

"Dream Industrial achieved significant milestones in 2023, delivering over 11% of CP NOI growth and over 10% of FFO per Unit growth for the year." said Alexander Sannikov, President & Chief Executive Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. "The successful integration of the Dream Summit portfolio into our operations has boosted our recurring property management revenue stream, and the advancement of our development and solar programs continues to drive our FFO and NAV growth. With our $7 billion industrial portfolio well-located in tight industrial markets with in-place rents approximately 34% below market rent and staggered lease maturities, the organic growth outlook embedded within our portfolio remains intact with less reliance on near-term market rent growth. Our strong balance sheet allows us to continue focusing on driving cash flow growth and creating significant long-term value for our unitholders."

ORGANIC GROWTH

Continued strong leasing momentum at attractive rental spreads - From the end of Q3 2023 until January 31, 2024, the Trust has transacted approximately 1.3 million square feet of leases across its portfolio at an average rental rate spread of 41.6% over prior or expiring rents. In Canada, the Trust signed 948,000 million square feet of leases, achieving an average rental rate spread to expiry of 50.3% and an annual contractual rent growth of over 3%. In Europe, the Trust signed 368,000 square feet of leases at an average rental rate spread of 7%. All of the leases are fully indexed to local consumer price indices ("CPI") or have contractual rent steps of 2%.

From the end of Q3 2023 until January 31, 2024, the Trust has transacted approximately 1.3 million square feet of leases across its portfolio at an average rental rate spread of 41.6% over prior or expiring rents.

As at December 31, 2023, estimated market rents exceeded the average in-place rent by nearly 34% across the Trust's overall portfolio, excluding U.S. assets held in a private U.S. industrial fund (the "U.S. Fund") and assets held in a joint venture between GIC and the Trust in which the Trust has a 10% interest (the "Dream Summit JV").

Since the closing of the Dream Summit JV transaction in February 2023, the Trust has successfully integrated Dream Summit JV's operations with the Trust's operating platform and completed or finalized terms on approximately 2.3 million square feet of new leases and renewals at an average spread of 90% over prior and expiring rents.

Solid pace of CP NOI (constant currency basis)(1) growth - CP NOI (constant currency basis) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 was $85.6 million and $310.0 million, respectively. For the same periods in 2022, CP NOI (constant currency basis) was $78.1 million and $278.5 million, respectively. This represents an increase of 9.6% and 11.3% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to the prior year comparative periods.

The Canadian portfolio posted a year-over-year CP NOI (constant currency basis) growth of 11.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, driven by 14.1%, 11.5% and 5.5% CP NOI growth in Ontario, Québec and Western Canada, respectively. For the year, CP NOI (constant currency basis) growth was 12.6% compared to 2022, driven by 18.3%, 10.0% and 6.6% CP NOI growth in Ontario, Québec and Western Canada, respectively.

Year-over-year CP NOI (constant currency basis) growth in Ontario was primarily driven by increasing rental spreads on new and renewed leases, which increased the average in-place base rent by 15.5% and 15.2% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

In Québec, year-over-year CP NOI (constant currency basis) growth was driven primarily by higher average in-place base rents of 15.9% and 14.7% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, in addition to the lease-up of two completed expansions in the Greater Montréal Area.

In Europe, year-over-year CP NOI (constant currency basis) growth was 8.5% and 10.5% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase was driven by the lease-up of expansions at the Trust's properties in Dresden, Germany, and The Hague, Netherlands, in addition to CPI indexation, resulting in a 11.0% and 8.9% increase in in-place base rent for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Excluding the impact of expansions in Canada and Europe, the year-over year CP NOI (constant currency basis) growth for the entire portfolio would have amounted to 7.8% and 9.2% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Strong occupancy levels - The Trust's in-place and committed occupancy remained strong at 96.2% as at December 31, 2023, compared to 97.2% as at September 30, 2023 and 98.9% as at December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the recently completed 154,000 square foot development in Caledon, which is 55% leased, and transitory vacancies, including the 225,000 square foot vacancy near the Port of Montréal and expected expiries in Europe. We are in discussions with prospective tenants and we expect significant opportunities to capture strong income growth as these spaces are leased.

Over the next two years, the Trust has nearly 8.4 million square feet of GLA maturing. Approximately 6 million square feet of this space is located in Canada, of which approximately 73% is located in Ontario and Québec where the average market rent is approximately double that of in-place rent.

Continued growth in net rental income for the quarter and year-to-date - Net rental income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 was $85.2 million and $334.2 million, respectively, representing an increase of $9.6 million, or 12.8%, and $52.6 million, or 18.7%, relative to the prior year comparative periods. For the quarter, net rental income increased by 12.8% in Ontario, 4.3% in Québec, 8.1% in Western Canada and 13.5% in Europe, excluding disposed investment properties. For the year, net rental income increased by 20.5% in Ontario, 10.1% in Québec, 5.6% in Western Canada and 22.7% in Europe. The increase was mainly driven by strong CP NOI (constant currency basis) growth in 2023, the impact of acquired investment properties in the past year and higher net property management fees.

INVESTMENT UPDATE

The Trust continues to evaluate investments that meet its objective of improving the cash flow growth profile and overall quality of the portfolio, while preserving balance sheet flexibility. The Dream Summit JV provides a new source of growth capital for the Trust to pursue strategic acquisitions and strengthens the Trust's property management and leasing fee stream.

During the quarter, the Dream Summit JV acquired six income-producing assets located in the GTA totalling 0.9 million square feet. Furthermore, the Dream Summit JV is in exclusive negotiations or under contract to acquire ten assets totalling 2.5 million square feet.

DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

The Trust's development pipeline provides a significant opportunity to add high-quality assets in core markets at attractive economics to the Trust. The Trust has approximately 2.8 million square feet of development projects that are recently completed, currently underway or in advanced planning stages.

Over the past 18 months, the Trust has completed and substantially completed approximately 0.9 million square feet of development projects across Canada and Europe. These completed developments are more than 92% leased and the Trust is targeting to achieve an unlevered yield of 7.4% upon full stabilization.

The Trust currently has 1.7 million square feet of projects underway across Canada including the Trust's share of projects held in its Development JV. With total estimated costs to completion of $125 million, the Trust expects unlevered yield on development cost of approximately 6.4% upon completion. The Trust expects these projects to be completed in the next 6-18 months and is currently engaging with prospective tenants. The Trust recently signed a 10-year conditional lease at its 209,000 square foot redevelopment project in Mississauga for over 60% of the space, achieving a starting rent of over $20 per square foot with annual contractual rent growth of approximately 4%.

CAPITAL STRATEGY

The Trust continues to maintain significant financial flexibility as it executes on its strategy to grow and upgrade portfolio quality. The Trust's proportion of secured debt(16) is 7.4% of total assets and represents 20.5% of total debt(17). The Trust's unencumbered asset pool(11) totalled $5.4 billion as at December 31, 2023, representing 78% of the Trust's investment properties value as at December 31, 2023.

The Trust ended 2023 with available liquidity(12) of $492 million, including $50 million of cash and cash equivalents, and an additional $250 million that could be exercised through the accordion on its unsecured credit facility. Subsequent to year-end, the Trust closed on its additional issuance of $200 million of Series F unsecured debentures at an offering yield to maturity of 5.259%. The proceeds will be utilized to repay existing mortgage maturities and reduce the outstanding balance on the Trust's credit facility that bore an average interest rate of approximately 6.9% as well as general Trust purposes. The Trust's net debt-to-total asset (net of cash and cash equivalents) ratio was 36.0% as at December 31, 2023, compared to 35.1% as at September 30, 2023.

"Notwithstanding the higher interest rate environment, our focus on optimizing our cost of debt and maintaining financial flexibility have allowed us to successfully advance our development and solar pipeline, contribute towards our private capital partnerships, and execute on strategic initiatives that are accretive to our total return profile," said Lenis Quan, Chief Financial Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. "Pro forma the $200 million Series F reopening, our total available liquidity is nearly $700 million, positioning us well to deal with our near-term debt maturities while continuing to drive robust FFO per Unit growth."

OTHER INFORMATION

Information appearing in this press release is a select summary of financial results. The consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the Trust will be available at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and on www.sedarplus.com.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 327 industrial assets totaling approximately 71.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT's goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure distributions as well as growth in net asset value and cash flow per unit underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

FOOTNOTES 1. CP NOI (constant currency basis) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure to CP NOI (constant currency basis) is net rental income. The table included in the Appendices section of this press release reconcile CP NOI (constant currency basis) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 to net rental income. For further information on this non-GAAP measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 2. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure to FFO is net income. The tables included in the Appendices section of this press release reconcile FFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 to net income. For further information on this non-GAAP measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 3. Diluted FFO per Unit is a non-GAAP ratio. Diluted FFO per Unit is comprised of FFO (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by the weighted average number of Units. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 4. A description of the determination of diluted amounts per Unit can be found in the Trust's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, in the section "Supplementary financial measures and ratios and other disclosures", under the heading "Weighted average number of Units". 5. "Number of assets" comprise a building, or a cluster of buildings in close proximity to one another attracting similar tenants. 6. Includes the Trust's owned and managed properties as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. 7. Includes the Trust's share of equity accounted investments as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. 8. Net total debt-to-total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents) ratio is a non-GAAP ratio. Net total debt-to-total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents) ratio is comprised of net total debt (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents) (a non-GAAP financial measure). The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure to net total debt is non-current debt, and the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure to total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents) is total assets. The tables included in the Appendices section of this press release reconcile net total debt to non-current debt and total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents) to total assets as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio and these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 9. Net total debt-to-normalized adjusted EBITDAFV is a non-GAAP ratio. Net total debt-to-normalized adjusted EBITDAFV is comprised of net total debt (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by normalized adjusted EBITDAFV (a non-GAAP financial measure). The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure to normalized adjusted EBITDAFV is net income. The tables included in the Appendices section of this press release reconcile adjusted EBITDAFV to net income (loss) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio and this non-GAAP financial measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 10. Interest coverage ratio is a non-GAAP ratio. Interest coverage ratio is comprised of trailing 12-month period adjusted EBITDAFV (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by trailing 12-month period interest expense on debt and other financing costs. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure to adjusted EBITDAFV is net income. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio and non-GAAP financial measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 11. Unencumbered investment properties is a supplementary financial measure. For further information on this supplementary financial measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 12. Available liquidity is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure to available liquidity is cash and cash equivalents. The tables included in the Appendices section of this press release reconcile available liquidity to cash and cash equivalents as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. For further information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 13. Total equity (including LP B Units or subsidiary redeemable units) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure to total equity (including LP B Units) is total equity (per consolidated financial statements). The tables included in the Appendices section of this press release reconcile total equity (including LP B Units) to total equity (per consolidated financial statements) as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. For further information on this non-GAAP measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 14. Total number of Units includes 13.3 million LP B Units that are classified as a liability under IFRS. 15. NAV per Unit is a non-GAAP ratio. NAV per Unit is comprised of total equity (including LP B Units) (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by the total number of Units. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 16. Secured debt is a supplementary financial measure. Please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 17. Total debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure to total debt is non-current debt. The tables included in the Appendices section of this press release reconcile total debt to non-current debt as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. For further information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release.

Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures

The Trust's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non- GAAP financial measures and ratios, including FFO, diluted FFO per Unit, CP NOI (constant currency basis), total debt, net total debt-to-total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents) ratio, net total debt, total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents), net total debt-to-normalized adjusted EBITDAFV ratio, adjusted EBITDAFV, normalized adjusted EBITDAFV - annualized, interest coverage ratio, available liquidity, total equity (including LP B Units) and NAV per Unit as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are not defined by IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. The Trust's method of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios may differ from other issuers and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. The Trust has presented such non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as Management believes they are relevant measures of the Trust's underlying operating and financial performance. Certain additional disclosures such as the composition, usefulness and changes, as applicable, of the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios included in this press release have been incorporated by reference from the management's discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results from operations of the Trust for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, dated February 13, 2024 (the "Q4 MD&A 2023") and can be found under the sections "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Ratios" and respective sub-headings labelled "Funds from operations ("FFO")", "Diluted FFO per Unit", "Comparative properties net operating income ("CP NOI") (constant currency basis)", "Net total debt-to-total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents) ratio", "Net total debt-to- normalized adjusted EBITDAFV ratio (years)", and "Interest coverage ratio", "Available Liquidity", "Total equity (including LP B Units or subsidiary redeemable units"), "Total debt", "Net asset value ("NAV") per Unit", "Net total debt and total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents)", "Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments ("Adjusted EBITDAFV") and Normalized adjusted EBITDAFV - Annualized". The composition of supplementary financial measures included in this press release have been incorporated by reference from the Q4 MD&A 2023 and can be found under the section "Supplementary financial measures and ratios and other disclosures". The Q4 MD&A 2023 is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Trust's profile and on the Trust's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca under the Investors section. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net rental income, cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, cash and cash equivalents, total assets, non- current debt, total equity, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability.

Forward looking information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the Trust's objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives; the impact of the Trust's development and solar programs on FFO and NAV growth; the organic growth outlook embedded in the Trust's portfolio; the impact of the Trust's strong balance sheet on its continued focus on driving cash flow growth and creating significant long-term value for unitholders; the Trust's continued evaluation of investments that meet its objectives; the use of proceeds from the re-opening of the Series F debentures; the value-creation potential from growth opportunities and the expected results from private capital partnerships; the Trust's opportunities to enhance the quality and organic cash flow growth profile while preserving balance sheet quality and flexibility; the Trust's goal of delivering strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit; the performance and quality of its portfolio; the Trust's ability and expectations to achieve strong rental growth over time as it sets rents on expiring leases to market; maturing GLA; the Trust's development pipeline and its expectations with respect to the opportunity provided by such development pipeline; the Trust's development, expansion and redevelopment plans, including the timing of construction and expansion, costs, square footage, unlevered yields and anticipated yields; the Dream Summit JV, the status of new leases and renewals, the opportunities provided by the venture to pursue acquisitions and boost its property management and leasing fee stream, and potential acquisitions; the Trust's expectations for further growth, growing cash flows, net asset value and overall returns to unitholders; the Trust's opportunities to access debt financing; the strength, flexibility and liquidity of the Trust's balance sheet; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, financials, future leasing activity, including those associated with user demand relative to supply of quality industrial product in the Trust's operating markets, the ability to lease vacant space, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, and the real estate industry in general.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Trust's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions; employment levels; mortgage and interest rates and regulations; inflation; risks related to a potential economic slowdown in certain of the jurisdictions in which we operate and the effect inflation and any such economic slowdown may have on market conditions and lease rates; uncertainties around the timing and amount of future financings; uncertainties surrounding public health crises and epidemics; geopolitical events, including disputes between nations, war and international sanctions; the financial condition of tenants; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; rental rates and the strength of rental rate growth on future leasing; and interest and currency rate fluctuations. The Trust's objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy remains stable; inflation and interest rates will not materially increase beyond current market expectations; conditions within the real estate market remain consistent; competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate; and the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. The Trust does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the Trust's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at the Trust's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

Appendices

All dollar amounts in the Appendices are presented in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per square foot amounts, per Unit amounts, or unless otherwise stated.

Reconciliation of CP NOI (constant currency basis) to net rental income

The tables below reconcile CP NOI (constant currency basis) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 to net rental income.

Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Ontario $ 23,088 $ 20,243 Québec 13,664 12,258 Western Canada 12,529 11,871 Canadian portfolio 49,281 44,372 European portfolio (constant currency basis) 32,326 29,795 U.S. portfolio (constant currency basis) 3,971 3,887 CP NOI (constant currency basis) 85,578 78,054 Impact of foreign currency translation on CP NOI - (1,608) NOI from acquired properties - Canada 928 419 NOI from acquired properties - Europe 103 - NOI from acquired properties - Dream Summit JV 5,549 - NOI from acquired properties - U.S. 370 28 NOI from disposed properties 76 220 Net property management and other income 2,283 729 Straight-line rent 1,356 2,709 Amortization of lease incentives (744) (1,321) Lease termination fees and other 6 551 Bad debt provisions (661) (446) NOI from properties transferred to properties held for development 319 362 Less: NOI from equity accounted investments (9,982) (4,149) Net rental income $ 85,181 $ 75,548

Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Ontario $ 82,841 $ 70,026 Québec 51,435 46,772 Western Canada 48,977 45,963 Canadian portfolio 183,253 162,761 European portfolio (constant currency basis) 113,673 102,858 U.S. portfolio (constant currency basis) 13,109 12,844 CP NOI (constant currency basis) 310,035 278,463 Impact of foreign currency translation on CP NOI - (6,780) NOI from acquired properties - Canada 10,092 4,738 NOI from acquired properties - Europe 15,735 8,626 NOI from acquired properties - Dream Summit JV 18,192 - NOI from acquired properties - U.S. 3,359 1,579 NOI from disposed properties 305 841 Net property management and other income 9,006 3,594 Straight-line rent 6,857 7,596 Amortization of lease incentives (3,119) (3,073) Lease termination fees and other 460 (38) Bad debt provisions (2,292) (1,074) NOI from properties transferred to properties held for development 581 1,946 Less: NOI from equity accounted investments (35,031) (14,831) Net rental income $ 334,180 $ 281,587

Appendices

Reconciliation of FFO to net income

The table below reconciles FFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 to net income.

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income for the period $ (8,817) $ (34,147) $ 104,299 $ 705,885 Add (deduct): Fair value adjustments to investment properties 43,944 65,503 66,689 (363,025) Fair value adjustments to financial instruments 27,695 19,852 68,059 (122,532) Share of net (income) loss from equity accounted investments (1,441) 9,222 (4,941) (38,482) Interest expense on subsidiary redeemable units 2,336 3,247 10,557 12,986 Amortization and write-off of lease incentives 710 1,335 3,240 3,078 Internal leasing costs 1,396 908 4,620 4,128 Fair value adjustments to deferred trust units included in G&A (120) (173) (213) (223) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 130 7,835 (1,212) 11,817 Share of FFO from equity accounted investments 7,449 2,836 25,844 10,126 Deferred income tax expense (4,702) (12,471) (3,832) 16,043 Current income tax expense related to dispositions 142 6 142 132 Transaction costs on acquisitions and dispositions 564 80 1,382 560 FFO for the period $ 69,286 $ 64,033 $ 274,634 $ 240,493

Reconciliation of available liquidity to cash and cash equivalents

The table below reconciles available liquidity to cash and cash equivalents as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents per consolidated financial statements $ 49,916 $ 83,802 Undrawn unsecured revolving credit facility(1) 441,952 445,785 Available liquidity $ 491,868 $ 529,587 (1) Net of letters of credit totalling $8,048 and $2,414 as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Reconciliation of total equity (including LP B Units) to total equity (excluding LP B Units)

The table below reconciles total equity (including LP B Units) to total equity (excluding LP B Units) as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

As at December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Number of

Units Amount Number of

Units Amount REIT Units and unitholders' equity 273,243,349 $ 3,339,660 256,604,207 $ 3,106,904 Retained earnings - 1,191,907 - 1,274,974 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 43,330 - 70,863 Total equity per consolidated financial statements 273,243,349 4,574,897 256,604,207 4,452,741 Add: LP B Units 13,346,572 186,318 18,551,855 216,871 Total equity (including LP B Units) 286,589,921 $ 4,761,215 275,156,062 $ 4,669,612 NAV per Unit $ 16.61 $ 16.97

Reconciliation of total debt to non-current debt

The table below reconciles total debt to non-current debt as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Amounts per consolidated financial statements December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Non-current debt $ 2,537,090 $ 2,137,412 Current debt 310,277 275,536 Fair value of CCIRS(1) (7,614) (75,581) Total debt $ 2,839,753 $ 2,337,367

(1) As at December 31, 2023, the CCIRS were in a net asset position and $29,230 was included in "Derivatives and other non-current assets", $1,751 in "Prepaid expenses and other assets" and $(23,367) in "Derivatives and other non-current liabilities" in the consolidated financial statements (as at December 31, 2022 - the CCIRS were in a net asset position and $76,593 was included in "Derivatives and other non-current assets" and $(1,012) in "Derivatives and other non-current liabilities" in the consolidated financial statements).

Reconciliation of net total debt to non-current debt and total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents) to total assets

The table below reconciles net total debt to non-current debt and total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents) to total assets as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Non-current debt $ 2,537,090 $ 2,137,412 Add (deduct): Current debt 310,277 275,536 Fair value of CCIRS (7,614) (75,581) Unamortized financing costs 11,410 7,426 Unamortized fair value adjustments (189) (1,881) Cash and cash equivalents (49,916) (83,802) Net total debt $ 2,801,058 $ 2,259,110 Total assets 7,858,340 7,280,493 Less: Fair value of CCIRS (30,981) (75,581) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (49,916) (83,802) Total assets (net of cash and cash equivalents) $ 7,777,443 $ 7,121,110

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDAFV to net income (loss) and normalized adjusted EBITDAFV

The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDAFV to net income (loss) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net (loss) income for the period $ (8,817) $ (34,147) $ 104,299 $ 705,885 Add (deduct): Fair value adjustments to investment properties 43,944 65,503 66,689 (363,025) Fair value adjustments to financial instruments 27,695 19,852 68,059 (122,532) Share of net (income) loss from equity accounted investments (1,441) 9,222 (4,941) (38,482) Interest expense on debt and other financing costs 15,520 6,349 54,379 20,622 Interest expense on subsidiary redeemable units 2,336 3,247 10,557 12,986 Other items included in investment properties revenue(1) (238) (1,391) (3,655) (4,792) Distributions from equity accounted investment 14,543 2,066 25,519 6,026 Deferred and current income tax expenses (recovery), net (4,354) (11,855) (1,200) 19,481 Net loss on transactions and other activities 2,131 8,673 4,762 16,805 Debt settlement costs - 257 - 257 Adjusted EBITDAFV for the period $ 91,319 $ 67,776 $ 324,468 $ 253,231

(1) Includes lease termination fees and other items, straight-line rent and amortization of lease incentives.

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Adjusted EBITDAFV - quarterly(1) $ 91,319 $ 67,776 Add (deduct): Normalized NOI of acquisitions and dispositions in the quarter(2) (76) 77 Normalized adjusted EBITDAFV - quarterly 91,243 67,853 Normalized adjusted EBITDAFV - annualized $ 364,972 $ 271,412

(1) Adjusted EBITDAFV (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 is reconciled to net (loss) income for the respective periods in the table above. (2) Represents the NOI had the acquisitions and dispositions in the respective periods occurred for the full quarter.

