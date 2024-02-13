Agree Realty Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter ATM Activity Creates $500 Million of Leverage Neutral Investment Capacity
ROYAL OAK, Mich., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. All per share amounts included herein are on a diluted per common share basis unless otherwise stated.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested approximately $199 million in 70 retail net lease properties
- Completed four development or Developer Funding Platform ("DFP") projects representing total committed capital of over $16 million
- Net Income per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.44 was unchanged year-over-year
- Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share increased 3.4% to $0.99
- Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share increased 5.2% to $1.00
- Declared a December monthly dividend of $0.247 per common share, a 2.9% year-over-year increase
- Sold 3.8 million shares of common stock via the forward component of the Company's at-the-market equity ("ATM") program for net proceeds of approximately $236 million
- Balance sheet well positioned at 4.3 times proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA; 4.7 times excluding unsettled forward equity
Full Year 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested or committed $1.34 billion in 319 retail net lease properties
- Commenced 13 development or DFP projects for total committed capital of approximately $54 million
- Net Income per share attributable to common stockholders declined 7.0% to $1.70
- Core FFO per share increased 1.6% to $3.93
- AFFO per share increased 3.1% to $3.95
- Declared dividends of $2.919 per share, a 4.1% year-over-year increase
- Raised over $370 million of gross equity proceeds through the Company's ATM program
- Closed on an unsecured $350 million 5.5-year term loan at a 4.52% fixed rate inclusive of prior hedging activity
- Ended the year with over $1.0 billion of total liquidity including availability on the revolving credit facility, outstanding forward equity, and cash on hand
Financial Results
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
Net Income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased 12.9% to $44.1 million, compared to $39.1 million for the comparable period in 2022. Net Income per share for the three months ended December 31 st of $0.44 was unchanged compared to the same period in 2022.
Net Income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 increased 12.1% to $162.5 million, compared to $145.0 million for the comparable period in 2022. Net Income per share for the twelve months ended December 31 st decreased 7.0% to $1.70, compared to $1.83 per share for the comparable period in 2022.
Core FFO
Core FFO for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased 16.8% to $99.7 million, compared to Core FFO of $85.3 million for the comparable period in 2022. Core FFO per share for the three months ended December 31 st increased 3.4% to $0.99, compared to Core FFO per share of $0.96 for the comparable period in 2022.
Core FFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 increased 22.3% to $376.5 million, compared to Core FFO of $307.7 million for the comparable period in 2022. Core FFO per share for the twelve months ended December 31 st increased 1.6% to $3.93, compared to Core FFO per share of $3.87 for the comparable period in 2022.
AFFO
AFFO for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased 18.8% to $100.3 million, compared to AFFO of $84.4 million for the comparable period in 2022. AFFO per share for the three months ended December 31 st increased 5.2% to $1.00, compared to AFFO per share of $0.95 for the comparable period in 2022.
AFFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 increased 24.2% to $378.7 million, compared to AFFO of $304.9 million for the comparable period in 2022. AFFO per share for the twelve months ended December 31 st increased 3.1% to $3.95, compared to AFFO per share of $3.83 for the comparable period in 2022.
Dividend
In the fourth quarter, the Company declared monthly cash dividends of $0.247 per common share for each of October, November and December 2023. The monthly dividends declared during the fourth quarter reflected an annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per common share, representing a 2.9% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.880 per common share from the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividends represent payout ratios of approximately 75% of Core FFO per share and 74% of AFFO per share, respectively.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company declared monthly cash dividends totaling $2.919 per common share, a 4.1% increase over the dividends of $2.805 per common share declared for the comparable period in 2022. The dividends represent payout ratios of approximately 74% of both Core FFO per share and AFFO per share.
Subsequent to year end, the Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.247 per common share for each of January and February 2024. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per common share, representing a 2.9% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.880 per common share from the first quarter of 2023. The January dividend is payable on February 14, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2024. The February dividend is payable on March 14, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.
Additionally, subsequent to year end, the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for each of January and February 2024 on its 4.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.08854 per depositary share, which is equivalent to $1.0625 per annum. The January dividend was paid on February 1, 2024 and the February dividend is payable on March 1, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2024.
CEO Comments
"We are pleased with our performance in 2023 as we invested over $1.3 billion for the fourth consecutive year while adhering to our stringent investment criteria and further improving our leading portfolio," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, our balance sheet is well positioned with more than $1 billion of total liquidity including over $235 million of forward equity raised late last year. We remain intently focused on prudently allocating capital to drive sustainable AFFO per share growth above our previously discussed base case of over 3% growth in 2024."
Portfolio Update
As of December 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 2,135 properties located in 49 states and contained approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
At year end, the portfolio was 99.8% leased, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 8.4 years, and generated 69.1% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants.
Ground Lease Portfolio
During the fourth quarter, the Company acquired seven ground leases for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $29.9 million, representing 14.8% of annualized base rents acquired.
As of December 31, 2023, the Company's ground lease portfolio consisted of 224 leases located in 35 states and totaled approximately 6.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Properties ground leased to tenants represented 11.7% of annualized base rents.
At year end, the ground lease portfolio was fully occupied, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.5 years, and generated 88.0% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants.
Acquisitions
Total acquisition volume for the fourth quarter was approximately $187.2 million and included 50 select properties net leased to leading retailers operating in sectors including home improvement, farm and rural supply, off-price, tire and auto service, and convenience stores. The properties are located in 26 states and leased to tenants operating in 19 sectors.
The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 7.2% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.1 years. Approximately 70.5% of annualized base rents acquired were generated from investment grade retail tenants.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, total acquisition volume was approximately $1.19 billion. The 282 acquired properties are located in 40 states and leased to tenants operating in 26 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.9% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 11.3 years. Approximately 73.7% of annualized base rents were generated from investment grade retail tenants.
Dispositions
During the fourth quarter, the Company sold three properties for gross proceeds of approximately $6.4 million. The dispositions were completed at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.0%. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company sold five assets for total gross proceeds of approximately $9.7 million. The weighted-average capitalization rate of the dispositions was 6.1%.
Development and DFP
During the fourth quarter, the Company commenced four development or DFP projects, with total anticipated costs of approximately $12.6 million. Construction continued during the quarter on 12 projects with anticipated costs totaling approximately $51.1 million. The Company completed four projects during the quarter with total costs of approximately $16.2 million. In total, the Company had 20 projects completed or under construction during the fourth quarter with anticipated total costs of $80.0 million.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company had a record 37 development or DFP projects completed or under construction with anticipated total costs of approximately $149.9 million. The projects are leased to leading retailers including Gerber Collision, Sunbelt Rentals, TJX Companies, Five Below and ULTA Beauty.
The following table presents estimated costs for the Company's active or completed development or DFP projects for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Number of Projects
20
37
Costs Funded During Q4 2023
$11,619
$11,619
Costs Funded Prior to Q4 2023
32,772
102,694
Remaining Funding Costs
35,593
35,593
Anticipated Total Project Costs
$79,984
$149,906
Development and DFP project costs are in thousands. Any differences are the result of rounding. Costs Funded
Leasing Activity and Expirations
During the fourth quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 425,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio. Notable new leases, extensions or options included a 25,000-square foot TJ Maxx in New Lenox, Illinois, and a 210,000-square foot Walmart Supercenter in Hazard, Kentucky.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 1,873,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.
As of December 31, 2023, the Company's 2024 lease maturities represented 1.1% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations within the Company's portfolio as of December 31, 2023, assuming no tenants exercise renewal options:
Year
Leases
Annualized
Percent of
Gross
Leasable Area
Percent of Gross
2024
28
6,106
1.1 %
722
1.6 %
2025
73
17,153
3.1 %
1,684
3.8 %
2026
120
26,874
4.8 %
2,769
6.3 %
2027
155
34,038
6.1 %
3,119
7.1 %
2028
175
45,925
8.3 %
4,155
9.5 %
2029
182
55,189
9.9 %
5,379
12.2 %
2030
265
55,218
9.9 %
4,240
9.7 %
2031
180
42,434
7.6 %
3,119
7.1 %
2032
232
48,165
8.7 %
3,559
8.1 %
2033
193
45,005
8.1 %
3,485
7.9 %
Thereafter
706
180,258
32.4 %
11,691
26.7 %
Total Portfolio
2,309
$556,365
100.0 %
43,922
100.0 %
The contractual lease expirations presented above exclude the effect of replacement tenant leases that had been executed as of December 31, 2023
(1)Annualized Base Rent represents the annualized amount of contractual minimum rent required by tenant lease agreements as of December 31, 2023,
Top Tenants
The following table presents annualized base rents for all tenants that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2023:
Tenant
Annualized
Percent of
Annualized Base Rent
Walmart
$33,864
6.1 %
Tractor Supply
28,155
5.1 %
Dollar General
26,831
4.8 %
Best Buy
19,515
3.5 %
CVS
17,310
3.1 %
TJX Companies
17,008
3.1 %
Dollar Tree
16,987
3.1 %
Kroger
16,315
2.9 %
O'Reilly Auto Parts
16,107
2.9 %
Hobby Lobby
14,637
2.6 %
Lowe's
14,025
2.5 %
Burlington
13,770
2.5 %
7-Eleven
12,431
2.2 %
Sunbelt Rentals
12,374
2.2 %
Gerber Collision
11,880
2.1 %
Sherwin-Williams
11,423
2.1 %
Wawa
10,185
1.8 %
Home Depot
8,880
1.6 %
BJ's Wholesale Club
8,713
1.6 %
Other(2)
245,955
44.2 %
Total Portfolio
$556,365
100.0 %
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1)Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2) Includes tenants generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Retail Sectors
The following table presents annualized base rents for all the Company's retail sectors as of December 31, 2023:
Sector
Annualized
Percent of Annualized
Base Rent
Grocery Stores
$53,240
9.6 %
Home Improvement
48,147
8.7 %
Tire and Auto Service
47,661
8.6 %
Convenience Stores
46,135
8.3 %
Dollar Stores
42,310
7.6 %
Off-Price Retail
34,920
6.3 %
General Merchandise
32,331
5.8 %
Auto Parts
31,636
5.7 %
Farm and Rural Supply
29,883
5.4 %
Pharmacy
23,701
4.3 %
Consumer Electronics
21,730
3.9 %
Crafts and Novelties
16,915
2.9 %
Discount Stores
14,399
2.6 %
Warehouse Clubs
13,699
2.5 %
Equipment Rental
12,700
2.3 %
Health Services
11,085
2.0 %
Dealerships
10,276
1.7 %
Restaurants - Quick Service
9,215
1.7 %
Health and Fitness
8,660
1.6 %
Specialty Retail
6,620
1.2 %
Sporting Goods
6,208
1.1 %
Financial Services
6,030
1.1 %
Restaurants - Casual Dining
5,594
1.0 %
Home Furnishings
4,001
0.7 %
Theaters
3,854
0.7 %
Pet Supplies
3,430
0.6 %
Beauty and Cosmetics
3,233
0.6 %
Shoes
2,875
0.5 %
Entertainment Retail
2,323
0.4 %
Apparel
1,531
0.3 %
Miscellaneous
1,239
0.2 %
Office Supplies
784
0.1 %
Total Portfolio
$556,365
100.0 %
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
Geographic Diversification
The following table presents annualized base rents for all states that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2023:
State
Annualized
Percent of
Annualized Base Rent
Texas
$40,096
7.2 %
Florida
33,844
6.1 %
Illinois
30,816
5.5 %
North Carolina
30,778
5.5 %
Ohio
29,341
5.3 %
Michigan
27,810
5.0 %
Pennsylvania
26,126
4.7 %
New Jersey
23,122
4.2 %
California
22,191
4.0 %
New York
21,193
3.8 %
Georgia
20,564
3.7 %
Wisconsin
15,719
2.8 %
Virginia
15,270
2.7 %
Missouri
14,908
2.7 %
Louisiana
14,033
2.5 %
Kansas
13,661
2.5 %
Connecticut
12,762
2.3 %
South Carolina
12,443
2.2 %
Mississippi
12,379
2.2 %
Minnesota
11,596
2.1 %
Massachusetts
11,274
2.0 %
Tennessee
10,308
1.9 %
Oklahoma
9,419
1.7 %
Alabama
9,308
1.7 %
Kentucky
8,448
1.5 %
Indiana
8,437
1.5 %
Maryland
8,367
1.5 %
Other(2)
62,152
11.2 %
Total Portfolio
$556,365
100.0 %
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2) Includes states generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Capital Markets, Liquidity and Balance Sheet
Capital Markets
During the fourth quarter, the Company entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 3,833,871 shares of common stock for net proceeds of approximately $235.6 million. To date, the Company has not received any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers.
The following table presents the Company's outstanding forward equity offerings as of December 31, 2023:
Forward Equity
Shares
Shares
Shares
Net
Anticipated
Q4 2023 ATM Forward Offerings
3,833,871
-
3,833,871
-
$235,618,977
Total Forward Equity Offerings
3,833,871
-
3,833,871
-
$235,618,977
Liquidity
As of December 31, 2023, the Company had total liquidity of over $1.0 billion, which includes $773.0 million of availability under its revolving credit facility, $235.6 million of outstanding forward equity, and $14.5 million of cash on hand. The Company's $1.0 billion revolving credit facility includes an accordion option that allows the Company to request additional lender commitments of up to $750 million, or an aggregate of $1.75 billion.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2023, the Company's net debt to recurring EBITDA was 4.7 times. The Company's proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA was 4.3 times when deducting the $235.6 million of anticipated net proceeds from the outstanding forward equity offerings from the Company's net debt of $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2023. The Company's fixed charge coverage ratio was 5.0 times at year end.
The Company's total debt to enterprise value was 27.2% as of December 31, 2023. Enterprise value is calculated as the sum of net debt, the liquidation value of the Company's preferred stock, and the market value of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, assuming conversion of Agree Limited Partnership (the "Operating Partnership" or "OP") common units into common stock of the Company.
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding were 100.4 million and 95.4 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were 100.3 million and 95.2 million, respectively.
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares and units outstanding were 100.7 million and 95.8 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares and units outstanding for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were 100.6 million and 95.5 million, respectively.
The Company's assets are held by, and its operations are conducted through, the Operating Partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. As of December 31, 2023, there were 347,619 Operating Partnership common units outstanding, and the Company held a 99.7% common interest in the Operating Partnership.
About Agree Realty Corporation
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about projected financial and operating results, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "assume," "plan," "outlook" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Although these forward-looking statements are based on good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and the Company's best judgment reflecting current information, you should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect the Company's results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events. Currently, some of the most significant factors, include the potential adverse effect of ongoing worldwide economic uncertainties and increased inflation and interest rates on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which these conditions will impact the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified in the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the risks set forth below, as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the macroeconomic environment. Additional important factors, among others, that may cause the Company's actual results to vary include the general deterioration in national economic conditions, weakening of real estate markets, decreases in the availability of credit, increases in interest rates, adverse changes in the retail industry, the Company's continuing ability to qualify as a REIT and other factors discussed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or assumptions or otherwise.
For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.agreerealty.com.
The Company defines the "weighted-average capitalization rate" for acquisitions and dispositions as the sum of contractual fixed annual rents computed on a straight-line basis over the primary lease terms and anticipated annual net tenant recoveries, divided by the purchase and sale prices for occupied properties.
References to "Core FFO" and "AFFO" in this press release are representative of Core FFO attributable to OP common unitholders and AFFO attributable to OP common unitholders. Detailed calculations for these measures are shown in the Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO table as "Core Funds From Operations - OP Common Unitholders" and "Adjusted Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders".
Agree Realty Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets:
Real Estate Investments:
Land
$ 2,282,354
$ 1,941,599
Buildings
4,861,692
4,054,679
Accumulated depreciation
(433,958)
(321,142)
Property under development
33,232
65,932
Net real estate investments
6,743,320
5,741,068
Real estate held for sale, net
3,642
-
Cash and cash equivalents
10,907
27,763
Cash held in escrows
3,617
1,146
Accounts receivable - tenants, net
82,954
65,841
Lease Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $360,061 and
854,088
799,448
Other assets, net
76,308
77,923
Total Assets
$ 7,774,836
$ 6,713,189
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
42,811
47,971
Unsecured term loans, net
346,798
-
Senior unsecured notes, net
1,794,312
1,792,047
Unsecured revolving credit facility
227,000
100,000
Dividends and distributions payable
25,534
22,345
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
101,401
83,722
Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $42,813 and
36,827
36,714
Total Liabilities
$ 2,574,683
$ 2,082,799
Equity:
Preferred Stock, $.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000 shares
175,000
175,000
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 180,000,000 shares authorized,
10
9
Additional paid-in-capital
5,354,120
4,658,570
Dividends in excess of net income
(346,473)
(228,132)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
16,554
23,551
Total Equity - Agree Realty Corporation
$ 5,199,211
$ 4,628,998
Non-controlling interest
942
1,392
Total Equity
$ 5,200,153
$ 4,630,390
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 7,774,836
$ 6,713,189
Agree Realty Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Twelve months ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Rental Income
$ 144,144
$ 116,496
$ 537,403
$ 429,632
Other
21
35
92
182
Total Revenues
$ 144,165
$ 116,531
$ 537,495
$ 429,814
Operating Expenses
Real estate taxes
$ 10,663
$ 7,962
$ 40,092
$ 32,079
Property operating expenses
6,841
5,010
24,961
18,585
Land lease expense
412
404
1,664
1,617
General and administrative
8,701
7,856
34,788
30,121
Depreciation and amortization
47,257
37,904
176,277
133,570
Provision for impairment
2,665
-
7,175
1,015
Total Operating Expenses
$ 76,539
$ 59,136
$ 284,957
$ 216,987
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
1,550
15
1,849
5,341
Gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, net
-
82
-
(83)
Income from Operations
$ 69,176
$ 57,492
$ 254,387
$ 218,085
Other (Expense) Income
Interest expense, net
$ (22,371)
$ (16,843)
$ (81,119)
$ (63,435)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(709)
(723)
(2,910)
(2,860)
Other (expense) income
5
1,113
189
1,245
Net Income
$ 46,101
$ 41,039
$ 170,547
$ 153,035
Less net income attributable to non-controlling interest
146
113
588
598
Net Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
$ 45,955
$ 40,926
$ 169,959
$ 152,437
Less Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
1,859
1,859
7,437
7,437
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$ 44,096
$ 39,067
$ 162,522
$ 145,000
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders
Basic
$ 0.44
$ 0.44
$ 1.70
$ 1.84
Diluted
$ 0.44
$ 0.44
$ 1.70
$ 1.83
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Income
$ 46,101
$ 41,039
$ 170,547
$ 153,035
Amortization of interest rate swaps
(630)
(575)
(2,519)
(684)
Change in fair value and settlement of interest rate swaps
(16,165)
-
(4,501)
29,881
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
29,306
40,464
163,527
182,232
Less comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
88
111
565
741
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
$ 29,218
$ 40,353
$ 162,962
$ 181,491
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
100,279,279
88,434,580
95,191,409
78,659,333
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
100,397,096
88,812,510
95,437,412
79,164,386
Agree Realty Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Twelve months ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Income
$ 46,101
$ 41,039
$ 170,547
$ 153,035
Less Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
1,859
1,859
7,437
7,437
Net Income attributable to OP Common Unitholders
44,242
39,180
163,110
145,598
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
31,119
24,843
115,617
88,685
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
15,611
12,800
58,967
44,107
Provision for impairment
2,665
-
7,175
1,015
(Gain) loss on sale or involuntary conversion of assets, net
(1,550)
(97)
(1,849)
(5,258)
Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
$ 92,087
$ 76,726
$ 343,020
$ 274,147
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net and assumed mortgage debt discount, net
7,564
8,556
33,430
33,563
Core Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
$ 99,651
$ 85,282
$ 376,450
$ 307,710
Straight-line accrued rent
(3,200)
(3,757)
(12,142)
(13,176)
Stock based compensation expense
2,158
1,572
8,338
6,464
Amortization of financing costs and original issue discounts
1,186
1,071
4,403
3,141
Non-real estate depreciation
527
261
1,693
778
Adjusted Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
$ 100,322
$ 84,429
$ 378,742
$ 304,917
Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
$ 0.92
$ 0.86
$ 3.59
$ 3.47
Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
$ 0.91
$ 0.86
$ 3.58
$ 3.45
Core Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
$ 0.99
$ 0.96
$ 3.94
$ 3.89
Core Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
$ 0.99
$ 0.96
$ 3.93
$ 3.87
Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
$ 1.00
$ 0.95
$ 3.96
$ 3.86
Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
$ 1.00
$ 0.95
$ 3.95
$ 3.83
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding - Basic
100,626,898
88,782,199
95,539,028
79,006,952
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding - Diluted
100,744,715
89,160,129
95,785,031
79,512,005
Additional supplemental disclosure
Scheduled principal repayments
$ 232
$ 217
$ 905
$ 850
Capitalized interest
288
445
1,957
1,261
Capitalized building improvements
3,122
968
9,819
7,945
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Funds from Operations ("FFO" or "Nareit FFO")
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")
Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")
Agree Realty Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
2023
Net Income
$ 46,101
Interest expense, net
22,371
Income tax expense
709
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
31,119
Non-real estate depreciation
527
Provision for impairment
2,665
(Gain) loss on sale or involuntary conversion of assets, net
(1,550)
EBITDAre
$ 117,553
Run-Rate Impact of Investment, Disposition and Leasing Activity
$ 2,344
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
7,481
Recurring EBITDA
$ 127,378
Annualized Recurring EBITDA
$ 509,512
Total Debt
$ 2,431,868
Cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows
(14,524)
Net Debt
$ 2,417,344
Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
4.7x
Net Debt
$ 2,417,344
Anticipated Net Proceeds from ATM Forward Offerings
(235,619)
Proforma Net Debt
$ 2,181,725
Proforma Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
4.3x
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDAre
EBITDAre is defined by Nareit to mean net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, any gains (or losses) from sales of real estate assets
Recurring EBITDA
The Company defines Recurring EBITDA as EBITDAre with the addback of noncash amortization of above- and below- market lease intangibles, and after adjustments for the run-rate impact of the Company's investment and
Net Debt
The Company defines Net Debt as total debt principal outstanding less cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows. The Company considers the non-GAAP measure of Net Debt to be a key supplemental measure of the
Forward Offerings
The Company has 3,833,871 shares remaining to be settled under the ATM Forward Offerings. Upon settlement, the offerings are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $235.6 million based on the applicable
Agree Realty Corporation
Rental Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Twelve months ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Rental Income Source(1)
Minimum rents(2)
$ 133,274
$ 109,227
$ 497,736
$ 402,117
Percentage rents(2)
-
-
1,314
723
Operating cost reimbursement(2)
15,151
11,986
59,307
46,953
Straight-line rental adjustments(3)
3,200
3,757
12,142
13,176
Amortization of (above) below market lease intangibles(4)
(7,481)
(8,474)
(33,096)
(33,337)
Total Rental Income
$ 144,144
$ 116,496
$ 537,403
$ 429,632
(1) The Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification ("FASB ASC") 842 "Leases" using the modified retrospective approach as of January 1, 2019. The Company adopted the practical expedient in FASB ASC 842 that alleviates the requirement to separately present lease and non-lease components of lease contracts. As a result, all income earned pursuant to tenant leases is reflected as one line, "Rental Income," in the consolidated statement of operations. The purpose of this table is to provide additional supplementary detail of Rental Income.
(2) Represents contractual rentals and/or reimbursements as required by tenant lease agreements, recognized on an accrual basis of accounting. The Company believes that the presentation of contractual lease income is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes this information is frequently used by management, investors, analysts and other interested parties to evaluate the Company's performance.
(3) Represents adjustments to recognize minimum rents on a straight-line basis, consistent with the requirements of FASB ASC 842.
(4) In allocating the fair value of an acquired property, above- and below-market lease intangibles are recorded based on the present value of the difference between the contractual amounts to be paid pursuant to the leases at the time of acquisition and the Company's estimate of current market lease rates for the property.
SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation