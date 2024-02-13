Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: 2.000% Umsatzsteigerung
WKN: 919435 | ISIN: US8115431079 | Ticker-Symbol: S0V
Frankfurt
14.02.24
08:02 Uhr
3.260,00 Euro
-20,00
-0,61 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
13.02.2024
Seaboard Corporation: Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

MERRIAM, Kan., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.




















Three Months Ended


Years Ended




December 31,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,




2023


2022


2023


2022


Net sales


$

2,282


$

2,666


$

9,562


$

11,243


Operating income (loss)


$

(87)


$

164


$

(87)


$

657


Net earnings attributable to Seaboard


$

64


$

223


$

226


$

580
















Earnings per common share


$

64.67


$

192.11


$

202.21


$

499.66


Average number of shares outstanding



989,615



1,160,779



1,117,636



1,160,779


Dividends declared per common share


$

2.25


$

2.25


$

9.00


$

9.00


Seaboard Corporation today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Annual Report on Form 10-K on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2024.

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

