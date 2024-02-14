Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: 2.000% Umsatzsteigerung
WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
Tradegate
14.02.24
10:52 Uhr
17,530 Euro
+0,770
+4,59 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
14.02.2024 | 10:22
128 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (41/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Mowi ASA (Mowi)
published on February 14, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Mowi has resolved on February 13, 2024 to distribute a quarterly
dividend of NOK 1.90 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is February 23, 2024.
According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7
adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with
100% dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will
carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWD). 

As communicated in the Exchange Notices 10/24 and 12/24, the 100% dividend
adjustments rule in Mowi will be changed as of February 19, 2024: Expiration
months with an expiry date before September 30, 2024 will continue to be 100%
dividend adjusted, the ticker code for these expirations will be changed to
MOWD. 

For further details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1195277
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
