Pixii, a Norwegian battery manufacturer, has entered the residential storage business with a new battery. The device offers 3.3 kW of rated power, with a nominal voltage of 48 V.Norwegian battery producer Pixii has unveiled Pixii Home, a modular battery for residential applications. "Pixii has grown rapidly based on its reputation as a supplier of high-quality energy storage solutions for demanding professional customers," the company said in a statement. "We think households deserve the same reliability and flexibility, and that is what we offer with Pixii Home." The lithium-ion battery measures ...

