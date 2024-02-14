ASCOMP Introduces Synchredible Version 8.2: Streamlined Data Synchronization and Backup for Windows Users

GERLINGEN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / ASCOMP, a leading developer of data management software solutions, announces the release of Synchredible Version 8.2. This latest version of its proven Windows software offers users a simple and efficient way to synchronize, copy, and back up files, folders, and entire drives.

Synchredible 8.2 stands out for its user-friendliness and powerful features. The software has been designed to simplify the complex process of data synchronization, providing users of all experience levels with a seamless experience.

Key features of Synchredible 8.2 include:

Easy Operation: The software features an intuitive user interface that allows users to synchronize, copy or back up files and folders with just a few clicks. Even beginners will find the operation straightforward and easy to learn.

Comprehensive Synchronization Options: Synchredible 8.2 offers a variety of synchronization options, including bidirectional synchronization, one-way synchronization, and scheduled synchronization. This flexibility enables users to match their data precisely to their requirements.

Automation: With the automated synchronization feature, users can schedule regular backup tasks to ensure that their data is always up to date and protected.

"We are excited to launch Synchredible Version 8.2," said Andreas Stroebel, CEO of ASCOMP. "With this new version, we have focused on improving user-friendliness while providing powerful new features for data backup and synchronization. We are confident that Synchredible 8.2 will meet the needs of our customers by offering them a simple and efficient solution for synchronizing, copying, and backing up their data."

Synchredible Version 8.2 is now available on the ASCOMP website at www.ascompsoftware.com. For personal use, the free Standard Edition is available for download. It occasionally displays an advertisement window, which is omitted in the paid full version available for business use (Price: starting from 39.90 USD).

ASCOMP is a leading provider of data management software solutions. The company develops innovative software products that enable users to efficiently manage, secure, and synchronize their data. With a strong focus on user-friendliness and reliability, ASCOMP has established itself as a trusted partner for millions of customers worldwide.

Contact Information:

Andreas Stroebel

CEO

stroebel@ascomp.de

SOURCE: ASCOMP

View the original press release on newswire.com.