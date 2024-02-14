Law firm "Ellex Valiunas ir partneriai" has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Vilnius First North market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on February 13, 2024 to grant law firm "Ellex Valiunas ir partneriai" the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Vilnius First North market operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius as of February 14, 2024 on the request of the law firm "Ellex Valiunas ir partneriai". More information is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.