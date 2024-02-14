Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: 2.000% Umsatzsteigerung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8CK | ISIN: AU0000094252 | Ticker-Symbol: E6M
Berlin
14.02.24
08:08 Uhr
0,121 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.02.2024 | 10:46
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Law firm "Ellex Valiunas ir partneriai" has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Vilnius First North market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on February 13, 2024 to grant law firm "Ellex Valiunas
ir partneriai" the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Vilnius First North
market operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius as of February 14, 2024 on the request of
the law firm "Ellex Valiunas ir partneriai". 



More information is available here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.