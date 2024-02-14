Encision, Inc.: Encision Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter that ended December 31, 2023.

The Company posted quarterly product net revenue of $1.56 million and service net revenue of $20 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.58 million for a quarterly net loss of $207 thousand, or $(0.02) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $1.68 million and no service net revenue, or total net revenue of $1.68 million for a quarterly net loss of $216 thousand, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on product net revenue was 46% in the fiscal 2024 third quarter and 53% in the fiscal 2023 third quarter.

The Company posted nine months product net revenue of $4.93 million and service net revenue of $134 thousand, or total net revenue of $5.06 million for a nine months net loss of $355 thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $5.08 million and service net revenue of $459 thousand, or total net revenue of $5.54 million for a nine months net loss of $231 thousand, or ($0.02) per diluted share, in the year-ago nine months. Gross margin on product net revenue was 48% in the fiscal 2024 nine months and 50% in the fiscal 2023 nine months.

"The fiscal 2024 third quarter presented significant challenges for Encision and for the medical device market in general," said Gregory Trudel, President and CEO of Encision Inc. "The demand for surgical procedures was diminished during the pandemic period and its rebound has been a slow process. The market has seen a number of positive indicators for an increase in demand and Encision continues to drive toward them. The service revenue that we were able to drive in the previous year was very helpful and we are starting to gain traction in recreating that revenue stream with a few new partners and opportunities to collaborate on our foundational technologies."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Mala Ray, Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, mray@encision.com

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share information)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Product revenue $ 1,561 $ 1,684 $ 4,927 $ 5,084 Service revenue 20 -- 134 459 Total revenue 1,581 1,684 5,061 5,543

Product cost of revenue 843 786 2,539 2,528 Service cost of revenue 11 -- 69 -- Total cost of revenue 854 786 2,608 2,528

Gross profit 727 898 2,453 3,015 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 414 502 1,237 1,494 General and administrative 352 360 1,107 1,103 Research and development 151 247 420 641 Total operating expenses 917 1,109 2,764 3,238 Operating income (loss) (190 ) (211 ) (311 ) (223 ) Interest expense and other income, net (17 ) (5 ) (44 ) (8 ) (Loss) before provision for income taxes (207 ) (216 ) (355 ) (231 ) Provision for income taxes -- -- -- -- Net (loss) $ (207 ) $ (216 ) $ (355 ) $ (231 ) Net (loss) per share-basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares-basic and diluted 11,770 11,763 11,770 11,761

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)



December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 ASSETS



Cash $ 99 $ 189 Accounts receivable 923 921 Inventories, net 1,554 1,899 Prepaid expenses 129 116 Total current assets 2,705 3,125 Equipment, net 269 303 Right of use asset 1,083 496 Patents, net 166 163 Other assets 64 47 Total assets $ 4,287 $ 4,134 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 302 $ 253 Secured notes 45 44 Line of credit -- 177 Accrued compensation 233 218 Other accrued liabilities 130 85 Accrued lease liability 351 354 Total current liabilities 1,061 1,131 Secured notes 233 268 Accrued lease liability 800 240 Total liabilities 2,094 1,639 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 24,401 24,348 Accumulated (deficit) (22,208 ) (21,853 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,193 2,495 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,287 $ 4,134

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



Nine Months Ended



December 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 Operating activities:



Net (loss) $ (355 ) $ (231 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash generated by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 64 64 Share-based compensation expense 53 39 Provision for inventory obsolescence, net 63 53 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Right of use asset, net (30 ) (31 ) Accounts receivable (2 ) 118 Inventories 282 (375 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (30 ) (28 ) Accounts payable 49 (274 ) Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities 60 (73 ) Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities 154 (738 )

Investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (12 ) (173 ) Patent costs (20 ) (10 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (32 ) (183 )

Financing activities: Net proceeds from options exercised -- 21 Borrowings from secured notes (212 ) 70 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (212 ) 91

Net (decrease) in cash (90 ) (830 ) Cash, beginning of period 189 950 Cash, end of period $ 99 $ 120



SOURCE: Encision, Inc.

