Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse split and Change of ISIN for NeoDynamics AB (73/24)

Referring to the bulletin from NeoDynamics AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on February 02, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Feb 16, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: NEOD Terms: Reverse split/Split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0011563410 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Feb 15, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0021615655 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Feb 16, 2024 SWE. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.co