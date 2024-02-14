Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: 2.000% Umsatzsteigerung
WKN: A2PAVR | ISIN: SE0011563410 | Ticker-Symbol: E76
Frankfurt
14.02.24
08:05 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,001
-62,50 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEODYNAMICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEODYNAMICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
14.02.2024 | 12:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse split and Change of ISIN for NeoDynamics AB (73/24)

Referring to the bulletin from NeoDynamics AB's extraordinary general meeting,
held on February 02, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in
relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Feb 16, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 NEOD           
Terms:                    Reverse split/Split: 1:100
Current ISIN:                SE0011563410       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Feb 15, 2024       
New ISIN code:                SE0021615655       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Feb 16, 2024       

SWE.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.co
